Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 20 aout 2023

Interprète
Titre
Aaron Watson
Getaway Truck
The Brothers Comatose
Working for Somebody Else
Blue Water Highway
High Cotton
Kentucky Headhunters
Cup of Tea
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Middle of the Morning
Waylon Jennings
There Ain't No Good Chain Gang (with Johnny Cash)
David Allan Coe
These Days (Jackson Browne)
Old Crow Medicine Show
Honey Chile
Juliana Finch
Halflight
Joshua Hedley
River In The Rain
Bailey Bigger
South Dakota
Jack Nelson
West Texas Dumpster Fire
B.B. King & Eric Clapton
Riding With The King
Brooks & Dunn
Hillbilly Deluxe
Larkin Poe
Might as Well Be Me
Levon Helm
Tennessee Jed
Mandolin Brothers
Face the Music
Margo Price
Change Of Heart
Billy Bragg & Wilco
California Stars
Crosby Stills & Nash
Suite - Judy Blue Eyes
Desert Rose Band
Will This Be the Day
Jackson Browne
Fountain Of Sorrow
Mike Zito & The Wheel
Take It Easy
Jesper Lindell
The Waiting
Buddy & Julie Miller
In The Throes
Terri Clark
Delta Dawn (feat. Tanya Tucker)
Mandolin Orange
Wildfire
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Tuesday's Gone