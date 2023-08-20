Passer au contenu
Rechercher

Route 66

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 20 aout 2023

ROUTE 66

Pour voir ce contenu, connectez-vous gratuitement

Temps de lecture
Par Jean-Yves Louis via

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h30 sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Aaron Watson

Getaway Truck

The Brothers Comatose

Working for Somebody Else

Blue Water Highway

High Cotton

Kentucky Headhunters

Cup of Tea

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Middle of the Morning

 

 

Waylon Jennings

There Ain't No Good Chain Gang (with Johnny Cash)

David Allan Coe

These Days (Jackson Browne)

Old Crow Medicine Show

Honey Chile

Juliana Finch

Halflight

Joshua Hedley

River In The Rain

Bailey Bigger

South Dakota

Jack Nelson

West Texas Dumpster Fire

 

 

B.B. King & Eric Clapton

Riding With The King

Brooks & Dunn

Hillbilly Deluxe

Larkin Poe

Might as Well Be Me

Levon Helm

Tennessee Jed

Mandolin Brothers

Face the Music

Margo Price

Change Of Heart

 

 

Billy Bragg & Wilco

California Stars

Crosby Stills & Nash

Suite - Judy Blue Eyes

Desert Rose Band

Will This Be the Day

Jackson Browne

Fountain Of Sorrow

Mike Zito & The Wheel

Take It Easy

 

 

Jesper Lindell

The Waiting

Buddy & Julie Miller

In The Throes

Terri Clark

Delta Dawn (feat. Tanya Tucker)

Mandolin Orange

Wildfire

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Tuesday's Gone

Inscrivez-vous aux newsletters de la RTBF

Info, sport, émissions, cinéma...Découvrez l'offre complète des newsletters de nos thématiques et restez informés de nos contenus
Je m'inscris

Tous les sujets de l'article

Articles recommandés pour vous