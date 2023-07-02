Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 2 juillet 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
James Lann
|
Here With You
|
Ben Reel
|
Let the Road Rise
|
M. Lockwood Porter
|
Out To Find The Answer
|
Drive-By Truckers
|
The Boys From Alabama
|
The Milk Carton Kids
|
Big Time
|
|
|
Danny and the Champions of the World
|
Other Days
|
Erin Viancourt
|
Should've Known Better
|
Drive-By Truckers
|
Never Gonna Change
|
The Wreckers
|
Way Back Home (Live)
|
The Wreckers
|
Crazy People (Live)
|
Mike Zito & The Wheel
|
Gone To Texas
|
Jeff Canada
|
Back To Texas
|
|
|
Velvet Smokeshow
|
Laredo
|
Darrell Scott
|
It's A Great Day To Be Alive
|
Hannah Aldridge
|
Unbeliever
|
Drive-By Truckers
|
The Great Car Dealer War
|
Aaron Tippin
|
For You I Will
|
Aaron Tippin
|
Nothing Compares To Loving You
|
James Combs feat. The Well Pennies
|
High Pine Steeples
|
|
|
Jesse Dayton
|
May Have to Do It (Don't Have to Like It)
|
Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton
|
Rippin' And Runnin'
|
Drive-By Truckers
|
Daddy's Cup
|
Deana Carter
|
The Weight
|
James Intveld
|
Mystery Train
|
Jon Kott Band
|
Killin Time
|
Casey Chesnutt
|
Taste of Beer
|
Mary Chapin Carpenter
|
Shut Up And Kiss Me