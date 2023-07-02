Passer au contenu
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 2 juillet 2023

ROUTE 66

Par Jean-Yves Louis via

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

James Lann

Here With You

Ben Reel

Let the Road Rise

M. Lockwood Porter

Out To Find The Answer

Drive-By Truckers

The Boys From Alabama

The Milk Carton Kids

Big Time

 

 

Danny and the Champions of the World

Other Days

Erin Viancourt

Should've Known Better

Drive-By Truckers

Never Gonna Change

The Wreckers

Way Back Home (Live)

The Wreckers

Crazy People (Live)

Mike Zito & The Wheel

Gone To Texas

Jeff Canada

Back To Texas

 

 

Velvet Smokeshow

Laredo

Darrell Scott

It's A Great Day To Be Alive

Hannah Aldridge

Unbeliever

Drive-By Truckers

The Great Car Dealer War

Aaron Tippin

For You I Will

Aaron Tippin

Nothing Compares To Loving You

James Combs feat. The Well Pennies

High Pine Steeples

 

 

Jesse Dayton

May Have to Do It (Don't Have to Like It)

Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton

Rippin' And Runnin'

Drive-By Truckers

Daddy's Cup

Deana Carter

The Weight

James Intveld

Mystery Train

Jon Kott Band

Killin Time

Casey Chesnutt

Taste of Beer

Mary Chapin Carpenter

Shut Up And Kiss Me

