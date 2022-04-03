|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Tim Easton
|
You Don't Really Know Me
|
Buffalo Nichols
|
Back on Top
|
Colonel Williams House Band
|
Made with Love
|
Sophie & The Broken Things
|
Churches & Bars
|
Van Zant
|
I'm A Want You Kinda Man
|
|
|
Don Pedigo & The Coyotes
|
Beam Me Up
|
Fred Wickham Caravan
|
If We Ever Happened
|
Sophie & The Broken Things
|
Heavy Metal
|
Kyle Moon & The Misled
|
Burning
|
Miranda Lambert
|
Kerosene
|
Miranda Lambert
|
Bring Me Down
|
Radney Foster
|
Hard Light of Day
|
|
|
James Combs
|
Spells
|
Elles Bailey
|
Shake It Off
|
Sophie & The Broken Things
|
Dashboard
|
The Great Divide
|
Billy Covington
|
The Great Divide
|
Round That Bend
|
Travis Tritt
|
Better Off Dead
|
|
|
Luke Winslow-King
|
Watch Me Change
|
Joshua Hedley
|
River In The Rain
|
Sophie & The Broken Things
|
Feel Better
|
The Larkins
|
Head Over Heels
|
The Larkins
|
Gone
|
Lata Gouveia
|
Renegade Train
|
Ward Davis
|
Where I Learned To Live
Route 66
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 2 avril 2022
