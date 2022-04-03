RTBFPasser au contenu

Route 66

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 2 avril 2022

ROUTE 66

Chaque dimanche dès 17h sur Classic 21.

hier à 15:001 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Tim Easton

You Don't Really Know Me

Buffalo Nichols

Back on Top

Colonel Williams House Band

Made with Love

Sophie & The Broken Things

Churches & Bars

Van Zant

I'm A Want You Kinda Man

 

 

Don Pedigo & The Coyotes

Beam Me Up

Fred Wickham Caravan

If We Ever Happened

Sophie & The Broken Things

Heavy Metal

Kyle Moon & The Misled

Burning

Miranda Lambert

Kerosene

Miranda Lambert

Bring Me Down

Radney Foster

Hard Light of Day

 

 

James Combs

Spells

Elles Bailey

Shake It Off

Sophie & The Broken Things

Dashboard

The Great Divide

Billy Covington

The Great Divide

Round That Bend

Travis Tritt

Better Off Dead

 

 

Luke Winslow-King

Watch Me Change

Joshua Hedley

River In The Rain

Sophie & The Broken Things

Feel Better

The Larkins

Head Over Heels

The Larkins

Gone

Lata Gouveia

Renegade Train

Ward Davis

Where I Learned To Live

