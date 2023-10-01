Passer au contenu

Route 66

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 1er octobre 2023

Par Jean-Yves Louis via

Le dimanche de 19h à 21h sur Classic 21, la radio Rock'n'Pop !

Interprète

Titre

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

I Don't Deserve You

James Otto

Sunset Man

Kate Watson

Cabo

Van Plating

The Heron (feat. Elizabeth Cook)

Old Crow Medicine Show

Miles Away

Turnpike Troubadours

A Cat in the Rain

 

  

Jackson Browne

Redneck Friend

Elvin Bishop

Travelin' Shoes

Van Plating

The Sugar Palm Club (feat. Shelby Lee Lowe)

Willie Nelson

Come on Up to the House (ft. Sheryl Crow & Lukas Nelson)

Jason Aldean

Dirt Road Anthem

 

  

Lainey Wilson

Road Runner

Logan Magness

Lorna

The Arcadian Wild

The End

Van Plating

Joshua

Blackhawk

Goodbye Says It All

Blackhawk

That's Just About Right

 

  

Kevin Welch

Midnight and Noon

Lilly Hiatt

The Last Tear

Van Plating

They’re Gonna Kill You Anyway feat. The Damn Quails

Dolly Parton

Let It Be (Featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr)

Susan Ashton & Gary Chapman

In My Life

Cordovas

High Roller

Bob Dylan

Tonight I'll Be Staying Here With You

Girls Next Door

When The Water's Down

