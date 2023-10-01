Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 1er octobre 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Jason Boland & The Stragglers
|
I Don't Deserve You
|
James Otto
|
Sunset Man
|
Kate Watson
|
Cabo
|
Van Plating
|
The Heron (feat. Elizabeth Cook)
|
Old Crow Medicine Show
|
Miles Away
|
Turnpike Troubadours
|
A Cat in the Rain
|
|
Jackson Browne
|
Redneck Friend
|
Elvin Bishop
|
Travelin' Shoes
|
Van Plating
|
The Sugar Palm Club (feat. Shelby Lee Lowe)
|
Willie Nelson
|
Come on Up to the House (ft. Sheryl Crow & Lukas Nelson)
|
Jason Aldean
|
Dirt Road Anthem
|
|
Lainey Wilson
|
Road Runner
|
Logan Magness
|
Lorna
|
The Arcadian Wild
|
The End
|
Van Plating
|
Joshua
|
Blackhawk
|
Goodbye Says It All
|
Blackhawk
|
That's Just About Right
|
|
Kevin Welch
|
Midnight and Noon
|
Lilly Hiatt
|
The Last Tear
|
Van Plating
|
They’re Gonna Kill You Anyway feat. The Damn Quails
|
Dolly Parton
|
Let It Be (Featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr)
|
Susan Ashton & Gary Chapman
|
In My Life
|
Cordovas
|
High Roller
|
Bob Dylan
|
Tonight I'll Be Staying Here With You
|
Girls Next Door
|
When The Water's Down