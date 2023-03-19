Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 19 mars 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Lainey Wilson
|
Hillbilly Hippie
|
Dallas Moore
|
House of Cards
|
Lindi Ortega
|
The Day You Die
|
Mike Stinson & Johnny Irion
|
Brand New Love Song
|
Kin Faux
|
Sunny and 72
|
|
|
Afton Wolfe
|
Late Nite Radio
|
Dylan Gerard
|
Please Dont Let Me
|
Mike Stinson & Johnny Irion
|
Ponderosa Pine
|
Dixie Chicks
|
Ready To Run
|
Josh Turner
|
Why Don't We Just Dance
|
Great Lake Swimmers
|
When The Storm Has Passed
|
Dean Paul Willeford
|
Drunk Again Tonight
|
|
|
Ben Allen Curry
|
Just Close Your Eyes
|
Esther Rose
|
Chet Baker
|
Will Hoge
|
Out on the Road
|
Mike Stinson & Johnny Irion
|
LA Cowboy
|
Richard Dobson
|
A Better Word For Love
|
Richard Dobson
|
Sun Going Down Blues
|
Jacob Ryan Marshall
|
Coming Down
|
|
|
James Combs
|
Until This Wave Rolls By
|
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
|
Tupelo
|
Mike Stinson & Johnny Irion
|
Taking No For An Answer
|
Hurray For The Riff Raff
|
Jealous Guy
|
Dierks Bentley
|
Sad Songs (Say So Much)
|
Doug Paisley
|
Wide Open Plain
|
Michelle Kay
|
Bye