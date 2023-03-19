Passer au contenu
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 19 mars 2023

ROUTE 66

Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Lainey Wilson

Hillbilly Hippie

Dallas Moore

House of Cards

Lindi Ortega

The Day You Die

Mike Stinson & Johnny Irion

Brand New Love Song

Kin Faux

Sunny and 72

 

 

Afton Wolfe

Late Nite Radio

Dylan Gerard

Please Dont Let Me

Mike Stinson & Johnny Irion

Ponderosa Pine

Dixie Chicks

Ready To Run

Josh Turner

Why Don't We Just Dance

Great Lake Swimmers

When The Storm Has Passed

Dean Paul Willeford

Drunk Again Tonight

 

 

Ben Allen Curry

Just Close Your Eyes

Esther Rose

Chet Baker

Will Hoge

Out on the Road

Mike Stinson & Johnny Irion

LA Cowboy

Richard Dobson

A Better Word For Love

Richard Dobson

Sun Going Down Blues

Jacob Ryan Marshall

Coming Down

 

 

James Combs

Until This Wave Rolls By

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

Tupelo

Mike Stinson & Johnny Irion

Taking No For An Answer

Hurray For The Riff Raff

Jealous Guy

Dierks Bentley

Sad Songs (Say So Much)

Doug Paisley

Wide Open Plain

Michelle Kay

Bye

