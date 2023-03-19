Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 19 mars 2023

Interprète Titre

Lainey Wilson Hillbilly Hippie

Dallas Moore House of Cards

Lindi Ortega The Day You Die

Mike Stinson & Johnny Irion Brand New Love Song

Kin Faux Sunny and 72

Afton Wolfe Late Nite Radio

Dylan Gerard Please Dont Let Me

Mike Stinson & Johnny Irion Ponderosa Pine

Dixie Chicks Ready To Run

Josh Turner Why Don't We Just Dance

Great Lake Swimmers When The Storm Has Passed

Dean Paul Willeford Drunk Again Tonight

Ben Allen Curry Just Close Your Eyes

Esther Rose Chet Baker

Will Hoge Out on the Road

Mike Stinson & Johnny Irion LA Cowboy

Richard Dobson A Better Word For Love

Richard Dobson Sun Going Down Blues

Jacob Ryan Marshall Coming Down

James Combs Until This Wave Rolls By

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Tupelo

Mike Stinson & Johnny Irion Taking No For An Answer

Hurray For The Riff Raff Jealous Guy

Dierks Bentley Sad Songs (Say So Much)

Doug Paisley Wide Open Plain