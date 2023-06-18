Passer au contenu
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 18 juin 2023

Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Teddy and the Rough Riders

Dance Floor Blues

Whitey Morgan and the 78's

Bad News

Margo Price

Change Of Heart

Colby Acuff

Welcome to Tom's

Lindsay Ell

Waiting on You

Laura Cantrell

Brand New Eyes

Dierks Bentley

Something Real

Colby Acuff

One Day at a Time

Blake Shelton

Corn

George Strait

Carrying Your Love With Me

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

Free (Not Afraid To Die)

Beau Jennings & The Tigers

People In This Town

 

 

Luke Winslow-King

Don't Tell Me I Don't Love You

North Mississippi Allstars

Set Sail part I (featuring Lamar Williams Jr.)

Madison Cunningham

Who Are You Now

Colby Acuff

Better Man

Chad Brock

Yes !

Chad Brock

She Does

Little Big Town

Pontoon

Sam Bush

Where’s My Love

Robert Jon & the Wreck

Radio

Colby Acuff

Western White Pines

Love For Levon Ensemble

The Weight

Highwayman

Against The Wind

Zebb Rogers

Southern On

Brad Paisley

No I In Beer.

 

