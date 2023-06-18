Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 18 juin 2023

|
Teddy and the Rough Riders
|
Dance Floor Blues
|
Whitey Morgan and the 78's
|
Bad News
|
Margo Price
|
Change Of Heart
|
Colby Acuff
|
Welcome to Tom's
|
Lindsay Ell
|
Waiting on You
|
Laura Cantrell
|
Brand New Eyes
|
Dierks Bentley
|
Something Real
|
Colby Acuff
|
One Day at a Time
|
Blake Shelton
|
Corn
|
George Strait
|
Carrying Your Love With Me
|
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
|
Free (Not Afraid To Die)
|
Beau Jennings & The Tigers
|
People In This Town
|
|
|
Luke Winslow-King
|
Don't Tell Me I Don't Love You
|
North Mississippi Allstars
|
Set Sail part I (featuring Lamar Williams Jr.)
|
Madison Cunningham
|
Who Are You Now
|
Colby Acuff
|
Better Man
|
Chad Brock
|
Yes !
|
Chad Brock
|
She Does
|
Little Big Town
|
Pontoon
|
Sam Bush
|
Where’s My Love
|
Robert Jon & the Wreck
|
Radio
|
Colby Acuff
|
Western White Pines
|
Love For Levon Ensemble
|
The Weight
|
Highwayman
|
Against The Wind
|
Zebb Rogers
|
Southern On
|
Brad Paisley
|
No I In Beer.