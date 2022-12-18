Passer au contenu
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 18 décembre 2022

hier à 16:00Temps de lecture1 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Nikki Lane

Try Harder

Brother Townsend

Shadows & Lightning

North Mississippi Allstars

Set Sail part I (featuring Lamar Williams Jr.)

The Western Express

Trust Me, You Can't Trust Me

 

 

Town Mountain

Seasons Don't Change

Cristina Vane

How You Doin

The Western Express

Honky Tonk Saints

Randy Houser

Boots On

Reba McEntire

What If

Sugarcreek

Play For Drinks

Marshall Tucker Band

Tell It To The Devil

 

 

Alex Williams

No Reservations

Marcus King

Dark Cloud

The Western Express

Flower of the Rio Grande

Lizza Connor

Runaway

Lizza Connor

Amy

The White Buffalo

Kingdom For A Fool

 

 

Donice Morace

Goin' Goin'

Zebb Rogers

Life Without Her

The Western Express

Leyenda

Clint Black

Til Santa's Gone (Milk And Cookies)

Aaron Tippin

Mama's Gettin' Ready For Christmas

Shoebox Letters

Runnin' For Daylight

McBride & The Ride

Marlboros & Avon

Trapper Haskins

Two Years' Time

 

