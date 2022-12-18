Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 18 décembre 2022

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Nikki Lane
|
Try Harder
|
Brother Townsend
|
Shadows & Lightning
|
North Mississippi Allstars
|
Set Sail part I (featuring Lamar Williams Jr.)
|
The Western Express
|
Trust Me, You Can't Trust Me
|
|
|
Town Mountain
|
Seasons Don't Change
|
Cristina Vane
|
How You Doin
|
The Western Express
|
Honky Tonk Saints
|
Randy Houser
|
Boots On
|
Reba McEntire
|
What If
|
Sugarcreek
|
Play For Drinks
|
Marshall Tucker Band
|
Tell It To The Devil
|
|
|
Alex Williams
|
No Reservations
|
Marcus King
|
Dark Cloud
|
The Western Express
|
Flower of the Rio Grande
|
Lizza Connor
|
Runaway
|
Lizza Connor
|
Amy
|
The White Buffalo
|
Kingdom For A Fool
|
|
|
Donice Morace
|
Goin' Goin'
|
Zebb Rogers
|
Life Without Her
|
The Western Express
|
Leyenda
|
Clint Black
|
Til Santa's Gone (Milk And Cookies)
|
Aaron Tippin
|
Mama's Gettin' Ready For Christmas
|
Shoebox Letters
|
Runnin' For Daylight
|
McBride & The Ride
|
Marlboros & Avon
|
Trapper Haskins
|
Two Years' Time