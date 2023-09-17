Passer au contenu
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 17 septembre 2023

ROUTE 66

Par Jean-Yves Louis via

Le dimanche de 19h à 21h sur Classic 21, la radio Rock'n'Pop !

Interprète

Titre

Three Hanks

Move It On Over

Gretchen Wilson

Still Rollin

Big & Rich

The Long Way Home

Brooks Dixon

Charleston

Lucinda Williams

Let's Get the Band Back Together

Malcolm Holcombe

Conscience Of Man

Tommy Prine

Crashing Again

 

 

Hank Williams Jr.

Big River

Buddy & Julie Miller

In The Throes

Brooks Dixon

Hey Hey

George Jones

Why Baby Why

Reba McEntire

Ain't Got Nothin' on My Pain

Darrell Scott

Fool About You

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

More Than Friends

Zach Bryan

I Remember Everything (feat. Kacey Musgraves)

 

 

Holly Williams

Railroads

Buxton

Mothers

Old Californio

Old Kings Road

Brooks Dixon

Midnight Shower

Alan Jackson

She's Got the Rhythm (And I Got the Blues)

Alan Jackson

Mercury Blues

Ashley E. Norton & Thea The Band

Hitchhike To Heaven

 

 

Hank Williams III

What They Want Me To Be

Keb' Mo'

I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry

Brooks Dixon

Needles

Waylon Jennings

Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way

Brothers Osborne

Drank Like Hank (Live)

The Watson Twins

Never Be Another You

Hank Williams

Move It On Over

Hank Williams

Jambalaya (On The Bayou)

 

