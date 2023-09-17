Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 17 septembre 2023

Interprète Titre

Three Hanks Move It On Over

Gretchen Wilson Still Rollin

Big & Rich The Long Way Home

Brooks Dixon Charleston

Lucinda Williams Let's Get the Band Back Together

Malcolm Holcombe Conscience Of Man

Tommy Prine Crashing Again

Hank Williams Jr. Big River

Buddy & Julie Miller In The Throes

Brooks Dixon Hey Hey

George Jones Why Baby Why

Reba McEntire Ain't Got Nothin' on My Pain

Darrell Scott Fool About You

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real More Than Friends

Zach Bryan I Remember Everything (feat. Kacey Musgraves)

Holly Williams Railroads

Buxton Mothers

Old Californio Old Kings Road

Brooks Dixon Midnight Shower

Alan Jackson She's Got the Rhythm (And I Got the Blues)

Alan Jackson Mercury Blues

Ashley E. Norton & Thea The Band Hitchhike To Heaven

Hank Williams III What They Want Me To Be

Keb' Mo' I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry

Brooks Dixon Needles

Waylon Jennings Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way

Brothers Osborne Drank Like Hank (Live)

The Watson Twins Never Be Another You

Hank Williams Move It On Over