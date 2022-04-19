Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 17 avril 2022

|Interprète
|Titre
|Erin Rae
|True Love's Face
|Lata Gouveia
|Tuesday Morning
|Hootie and the Blowfish
|Can I See You
|Stephen Clair
|Cry
|Jack Ingram
|Everybody Wants to Be Somebody
|Mary Gauthier
|Last of the Hobo Kings
|Stephen Clair
|Let It Out
|Rod Picott
|Dirty T-Shirt
|Lonestar
|What About Now
|Brooks & Dunn
|Aint Nothing 'Bout You
|John Perkins
|Running Home To You
|The Pink Stones
|Let's Sit Down
|Don Pedigo & The Coyotes
|Beam Me Up
|Stephen Clair
|The World Turns
|Jeff Bates
|I Wanna Make You Cry
|Jeff Bates
|My Mississippi
|Paul Cauthen
|High Heels
|Jaret Ray Reddick
|One Of The Good Ones
|Jason Boland & The Stragglers
|Terrifying Nature
|Joshua Hedley
|Country & Western
|Stephen Clair
|Vacation Back Home
|The Slocan Ramblers
|Bury My Troubles
|The Slocan Ramblers
|I Don't Know
|Steve Earle
|Gettin By
|Allison Moorer
|Alabama Song