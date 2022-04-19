RTBFPasser au contenu

Route 66

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 17 avril 2022

ROUTE 66

Chaque dimanche dès 17h sur Classic 21.

il y a 2 heures1 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète Titre
   
Erin Rae True Love's Face
Lata Gouveia Tuesday Morning
Hootie and the Blowfish Can I See You
Stephen Clair Cry
   
   
Jack Ingram Everybody Wants to Be Somebody
Mary Gauthier Last of the Hobo Kings
Stephen Clair Let It Out
Rod Picott Dirty T-Shirt
Lonestar What About Now
Brooks & Dunn Aint Nothing 'Bout You
John Perkins Running Home To You
   
The Pink Stones Let's Sit Down
Don Pedigo & The Coyotes Beam Me Up
Stephen Clair The World Turns
Jeff Bates I Wanna Make You Cry
Jeff Bates My Mississippi
Paul Cauthen High Heels
Jaret Ray Reddick One Of The Good Ones
   
   
Jason Boland & The Stragglers Terrifying Nature
Joshua Hedley Country & Western
Stephen Clair Vacation Back Home
The Slocan Ramblers Bury My Troubles
The Slocan Ramblers I Don't Know
Steve Earle Gettin By
Allison Moorer Alabama Song

 

