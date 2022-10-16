Passer au contenu
RTBF
Route 66

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 16 octobre 2022

ROUTE 66

hier à 15:00Temps de lecture1 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Joshua Hedley

Old Heartbroke Blues

Joe Nichols

Reckon

Angela Easterling

Grow Old

Teddy and the Rough Riders

Go Lucky Kind

Eilen Jewell

Deep As Your Pocket

 

 

Zac Cross Band

What Music Is To Me

Old Californio

Knocking on Your Screen Door

Teddy and the Rough Riders

Dance Floor Blues

Johnny Bush

Whiskey River

Johnny Bush , Cooder Graw & Willie Nelson

Love Can Go To Hell

Meghan Patrick

My First Car

Maddye Trew

Dear Loretta

 

 

Town Mountain

Lines In The Levee

Toby Keith

Oklahoma Breakdown

Teddy and the Rough Riders

Livin in the Woods

Faith Hill

Stronger

Faith Hill

If This Is The End

Blackie and The Rodeo Kings

Ghost of Love

 

 

Amy Helm

Cotton And The Cane

The Band

The Weight

Teddy and the Rough Riders

Broken Bridges

Dolly Parton

Jolene

Reba McIntire (live 1989)

Jolene

Bart Crow

Shot From The Heart

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Find Yourself

 

