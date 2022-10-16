Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 16 octobre 2022

|
Interprète
Titre
Joshua Hedley
Old Heartbroke Blues
Joe Nichols
Reckon
Angela Easterling
Grow Old
Teddy and the Rough Riders
Go Lucky Kind
Eilen Jewell
Deep As Your Pocket
Zac Cross Band
What Music Is To Me
Old Californio
Knocking on Your Screen Door
Teddy and the Rough Riders
Dance Floor Blues
Johnny Bush
Whiskey River
Johnny Bush , Cooder Graw & Willie Nelson
Love Can Go To Hell
Meghan Patrick
My First Car
Maddye Trew
Dear Loretta
Town Mountain
Lines In The Levee
Toby Keith
Oklahoma Breakdown
Teddy and the Rough Riders
Livin in the Woods
Faith Hill
Stronger
Faith Hill
If This Is The End
Blackie and The Rodeo Kings
Ghost of Love
Amy Helm
Cotton And The Cane
The Band
The Weight
Teddy and the Rough Riders
Broken Bridges
Dolly Parton
Jolene
Reba McIntire (live 1989)
Jolene
Bart Crow
Shot From The Heart
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Find Yourself