Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 16 juillet 2023

ROUTE 66

Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h30 sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

The Radio Grande

King of July

Parker Millsap

What You've Shown Me

Steph Cash Band

Fathers Daughter

The Milk Carton Kids

Big Time

 

 

Say Zuzu

Waking Up

Young Gun Silver Fox

Emilia

Lowell George

Two Trains

Lindi Ortega

Cigarettes & Truckstops

Andy Fairweather Low

Waiting on the Up

johnny Cash

Rusty Cage

Wayne Hancock

Home With My Baby

 

 

Bonnie Raitt

The Comin' Round Is Going Through

The Allman Betts Band

King Crawler

The Highwomen

Crowded Table

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Vestavia Hills

Drive-By Truckers

Goode's Field Road

The Pink Stones

Baby, I'm Stll (Right Here With You)

Charlotte Cornfield

Cut and Dry

 

 

Casey Chesnutt

Taste of Beer

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

Strange Feeling

Blue Water Highway

High Cotton

Elijah Ocean

Chain of Gold

Erin Rae

True Love's Face

Jonathan Wilson

Pirate (feat. Mark O'Connor)

Larkin Poe

Might as Well Be Me

 

 

Hoodoo Drugstore

Downhome Doctor

Bill Filipiak

Find My Way Through

Blackfoot Gypsies

Woman Woman

Grits And Glamour

Bless Their Hearts

Travis Tritt

Better Off Dead

Cumberland River Band

Justified

Poco

A Good Feelin' To Know

