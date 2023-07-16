Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 16 juillet 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
The Radio Grande
|
King of July
|
Parker Millsap
|
What You've Shown Me
|
Steph Cash Band
|
Fathers Daughter
|
The Milk Carton Kids
|
Big Time
|
|
|
Say Zuzu
|
Waking Up
|
Young Gun Silver Fox
|
Emilia
|
Lowell George
|
Two Trains
|
Lindi Ortega
|
Cigarettes & Truckstops
|
Andy Fairweather Low
|
Waiting on the Up
|
johnny Cash
|
Rusty Cage
|
Wayne Hancock
|
Home With My Baby
|
|
|
Bonnie Raitt
|
The Comin' Round Is Going Through
|
The Allman Betts Band
|
King Crawler
|
The Highwomen
|
Crowded Table
|
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
|
Vestavia Hills
|
Drive-By Truckers
|
Goode's Field Road
|
The Pink Stones
|
Baby, I'm Stll (Right Here With You)
|
Charlotte Cornfield
|
Cut and Dry
|
|
|
Casey Chesnutt
|
Taste of Beer
|
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
|
Strange Feeling
|
Blue Water Highway
|
High Cotton
|
Elijah Ocean
|
Chain of Gold
|
Erin Rae
|
True Love's Face
|
Jonathan Wilson
|
Pirate (feat. Mark O'Connor)
|
Larkin Poe
|
Might as Well Be Me
|
|
|
Hoodoo Drugstore
|
Downhome Doctor
|
Bill Filipiak
|
Find My Way Through
|
Blackfoot Gypsies
|
Woman Woman
|
Grits And Glamour
|
Bless Their Hearts
|
Travis Tritt
|
Better Off Dead
|
Cumberland River Band
|
Justified
|
Poco
|
A Good Feelin' To Know