Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 16 janvier 2022

Retrouvez ci-dessous la programmation et l'émission du 16 janvier :
|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Cody Jinks
|
Roll
|
Jackson + Sellers
|
The Wild One
|
Dori Freeman
|
The Storm
|
Toby Keith
|
Old Me Better
|
Mockingbird
|
Me & Slim
|
Nikki Lane
|
Foolish Heart
|
Steve Dawson
|
6 Skeletons in a Car
|
Toby Keith
|
Oklahoma Breakdown
|
Jesse Daniel
|
Lookin' Back
|
Ronnie Milsap
|
If You Dont Want Me To (The Freeze)
|
Ronnie Milsap
|
World Of Wonder
|
Ali Sperry
|
Cool Under Pressure
|
Don Pedigo & The Coyotes
|
I Miss Mississippi
|
Cody Johnson
|
I Always Wanted To
|
Toby Keith
|
She's Drinkin Again
|
The Lynns
|
Someday
|
The Lynns
|
Cry Cry Baby
|
Teague Brothers Band
|
I Found Trouble
|
Alan Jackson
|
Tall Tall Trees
|
Sam Outlaw
|
Here On a Mission
|
Pearl
|
Days Gone By
|
Toby Keith
|
Take A Look At My Heart
|
The John Coway Band
|
Loves Like Rain
|
The John Coway Band
|
Hurting Sure
|
William Beckmann
|
Follow
|
Creed Fisher
|
People Like Me