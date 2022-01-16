RTBFPasser au contenu

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 16 janvier 2022

16 janv. 2022 à 16:00121 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis
RubriquesRoute 66Classic 21BLUES

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Retrouvez ci-dessous la programmation et l'émission du 16 janvier :

Interprète

Titre

Cody Jinks

Roll

Jackson + Sellers

The Wild One

Dori Freeman

The Storm

Toby Keith

Old Me Better

Mockingbird

Me & Slim

 

 

Nikki Lane

Foolish Heart

Steve Dawson

6 Skeletons in a Car

Toby Keith

Oklahoma Breakdown

Jesse Daniel

Lookin' Back

Ronnie Milsap

If You Dont Want Me To (The Freeze)

Ronnie Milsap

World Of Wonder

Ali Sperry

Cool Under Pressure

 

 

Don Pedigo & The Coyotes

I Miss Mississippi

Cody Johnson

I Always Wanted To

Toby Keith

She's Drinkin Again

The Lynns

Someday

The Lynns

Cry Cry Baby

Teague Brothers Band

I Found Trouble

Alan Jackson

Tall Tall Trees

 

 

Sam Outlaw

Here On a Mission

Pearl

Days Gone By

Toby Keith

Take A Look At My Heart

The John Coway Band

Loves Like Rain

The John Coway Band

Hurting Sure

William Beckmann

Follow

Creed Fisher

People Like Me

 

 

