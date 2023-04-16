Passer au contenu
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 16 avril 2023

Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Melody Moko

Jesus Year

Josh Turner

Deep South

Jamey Johnson

Dog In The Yard

Steve Dawson

Small Town Talk

Nicole Witt

Smart Girl

 

 

Blackie and The Rodeo Kings

Ghost of Love

Mark Allan Atwood

Pedal Down Life

Steve Dawson

Guess Things Happen That Way

Brooks & Dunn

Mama Don't Get Dressed Up For Nothing

Kelsea Ballerini

Hole In The Bottle

Rodney Crowell

Loving You Is The Only Way To Fly

The Lasses & Kathryn Claire

Spring Is Here

 

 

The Gibson Brothers

Shut Up And Dance

Jenny Don't and The Spurs

Be The Only One

Zach Ray

Roots

Steve Dawson

Long Time to Get Old

Mark Collie

Tunica Motel

Mark Collie

Tennessee Plates

Tornado Sky

Damn You

Trick Pony

Rain

 

 

Jeremy Peyton

Baby I Might

Jon Kott Band

No Paradise

Steve Dawson

The Owl

The Steve Miller Band

Can't Be Satisfied

Gretchen Wilson

Stay With Me

Tyler Bull

You Were Mine

Brett James

Southern Soul

