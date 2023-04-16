Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 16 avril 2023

|
Interprète
Titre
Melody Moko
Jesus Year
Josh Turner
Deep South
Jamey Johnson
Dog In The Yard
Steve Dawson
Small Town Talk
Nicole Witt
Smart Girl
Blackie and The Rodeo Kings
Ghost of Love
Mark Allan Atwood
Pedal Down Life
Steve Dawson
Guess Things Happen That Way
Brooks & Dunn
Mama Don't Get Dressed Up For Nothing
Kelsea Ballerini
Hole In The Bottle
Rodney Crowell
Loving You Is The Only Way To Fly
The Lasses & Kathryn Claire
Spring Is Here
The Gibson Brothers
Shut Up And Dance
Jenny Don't and The Spurs
Be The Only One
Zach Ray
Roots
Steve Dawson
Long Time to Get Old
Mark Collie
Tunica Motel
Mark Collie
Tennessee Plates
Tornado Sky
Damn You
Trick Pony
Rain
Jeremy Peyton
Baby I Might
Jon Kott Band
No Paradise
Steve Dawson
The Owl
The Steve Miller Band
Can't Be Satisfied
Gretchen Wilson
Stay With Me
Tyler Bull
You Were Mine
Brett James
Southern Soul