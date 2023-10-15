Passer au contenu

Route 66

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 15 octobre 2023

ROUTE 66

Pour voir ce contenu, connectez-vous gratuitement

Par Jean-Yves Louis via

Le dimanche de 19h à 21h sur Classic 21, la radio Rock'n'Pop !

Interprète

Titre

Blackberry Smoke

Little Bit Crazy

49 Winchester

Everlasting Lover

Rhiannon Giddens

Way Over Yonder

Grace Potter

Rose-Colored Rearview

Marshall

The Workin' Kind

Tanya Tucker

Hard Luck

Will Carter Band

Just Wait And See

 

 

Sturgill Simpson

Long White L‌ine

Waylon Jennings

Rose In Paradise

Grace Potter

Good Time

Little Big Town

Girl Crush

Little Big Town

Pontoon

Tyler Childers

Help Me Make It Through the Night

Zac Brown Band

Jolene

 

 

Girls Next Door

When The Water's Down

The Teskey Brothers

Oceans Of Emotions

Steve Dawson

A World Without You

Grace Potter

Futureland

Faith Hill

Stronger

Faith Hill

Back To You

 

 

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Sticks and Stones

Miles Miller

Highway Shoes

Grace Potter

Ready Set Go

Bobbie Gentry

Mississippi Delta

Jerry Lee Lewis

Miss the Mississippi and You

Steve Earle

After Mardi Gras

The Brothers Comatose

Working for Somebody Else

Willow Creek Junction

Naca-nowhere

 

Inscrivez-vous aux newsletters de la RTBF

Info, sport, émissions, cinéma... Découvrez l'offre complète des newsletters de nos thématiques et restez informés de nos contenus
Je m'inscris

Tous les sujets de l'article

Articles recommandés pour vous