Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 15 octobre 2023

Interprète Titre

Blackberry Smoke Little Bit Crazy

49 Winchester Everlasting Lover

Rhiannon Giddens Way Over Yonder

Grace Potter Rose-Colored Rearview

Marshall The Workin' Kind

Tanya Tucker Hard Luck

Will Carter Band Just Wait And See

Sturgill Simpson Long White L‌ine

Waylon Jennings Rose In Paradise

Grace Potter Good Time

Little Big Town Girl Crush

Little Big Town Pontoon

Tyler Childers Help Me Make It Through the Night

Zac Brown Band Jolene

Girls Next Door When The Water's Down

The Teskey Brothers Oceans Of Emotions

Steve Dawson A World Without You

Grace Potter Futureland

Faith Hill Stronger

Faith Hill Back To You

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real Sticks and Stones

Miles Miller Highway Shoes

Grace Potter Ready Set Go

Bobbie Gentry Mississippi Delta

Jerry Lee Lewis Miss the Mississippi and You

Steve Earle After Mardi Gras

The Brothers Comatose Working for Somebody Else