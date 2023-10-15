Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 15 octobre 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Blackberry Smoke
|
Little Bit Crazy
|
49 Winchester
|
Everlasting Lover
|
Rhiannon Giddens
|
Way Over Yonder
|
Grace Potter
|
Rose-Colored Rearview
|
Marshall
|
The Workin' Kind
|
Tanya Tucker
|
Hard Luck
|
Will Carter Band
|
Just Wait And See
|
|
|
Sturgill Simpson
|
Long White Line
|
Waylon Jennings
|
Rose In Paradise
|
Grace Potter
|
Good Time
|
Little Big Town
|
Girl Crush
|
Little Big Town
|
Pontoon
|
Tyler Childers
|
Help Me Make It Through the Night
|
Zac Brown Band
|
Jolene
|
|
|
Girls Next Door
|
When The Water's Down
|
The Teskey Brothers
|
Oceans Of Emotions
|
Steve Dawson
|
A World Without You
|
Grace Potter
|
Futureland
|
Faith Hill
|
Stronger
|
Faith Hill
|
Back To You
|
|
|
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
|
Sticks and Stones
|
Miles Miller
|
Highway Shoes
|
Grace Potter
|
Ready Set Go
|
Bobbie Gentry
|
Mississippi Delta
|
Jerry Lee Lewis
|
Miss the Mississippi and You
|
Steve Earle
|
After Mardi Gras
|
The Brothers Comatose
|
Working for Somebody Else
|
Willow Creek Junction
|
Naca-nowhere