Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 15 janvier 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Billy Ray Cyrus
|
Guns, Gold & Guitars
|
Shannon McNally
|
I Ain't Living Long Like This (feat. Rodney Crowell)
|
Black Prairie
|
Kiss of fate
|
Lainey Wilson
|
Those Boots (Deddy's Song)
|
Adam Wakefield
|
Breaking Strings
|
|
|
James Carothers
|
Broke Even
|
Zach Marshall & The Whenavailables
|
Long Road To San Antone
|
Lainey Wilson
|
Wildflowers and Wild Horses
|
Alan Jackson
|
Drive (For Daddy Gene)
|
Court Yard Hounds
|
Amelita
|
Sarah Lee Langford and Will Stewart
|
Gunpowder
|
|
|
Paul Brady & The Forest Rangers
|
Gimme Shelter
|
Marcia Ball
|
Route 66
|
Red Dirt Rangers
|
Arizona State Line
|
Lainey Wilson
|
What's Up (What's Going On)
|
Greg Trooper
|
Make It Through This World
|
Greg Trooper
|
Lonesome For You Now
|
James Cook
|
Dont Say I Didnt Warn You.
|
|
|
Sturgill Simpson
|
Long White Line
|
Brother Townsend
|
All the King's Ashes
|
Lainey Wilson
|
Watermelon Moonshine
|
Blitzen Trapper
|
Working on the Highway
|
Kevin Welch & Deborah Pierce
|
Why Baby Why
|
Dr. John
|
Ramblin’ Man
|
Larkin Poe
|
Summertime Sunset