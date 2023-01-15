Passer au contenu
Rechercher

Route 66

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 15 janvier 2023

ROUTE 66

Pour voir ce contenu, connectez-vous gratuitement

hier à 16:00Temps de lecture1 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Billy Ray Cyrus

Guns, Gold & Guitars

Shannon McNally

I Ain't Living Long Like This (feat. Rodney Crowell)

Black Prairie

Kiss of fate

Lainey Wilson

Those Boots (Deddy's Song)

Adam Wakefield

Breaking Strings

 

 

James Carothers

Broke Even

Zach Marshall & The Whenavailables

Long Road To San Antone

Lainey Wilson

Wildflowers and Wild Horses

Alan Jackson

Drive (For Daddy Gene)

Court Yard Hounds

Amelita

Sarah Lee Langford and Will Stewart

Gunpowder

 

 

Paul Brady & The Forest Rangers

Gimme Shelter

Marcia Ball

Route 66

Red Dirt Rangers

Arizona State Line

Lainey Wilson

What's Up (What's Going On)

Greg Trooper

Make It Through This World

Greg Trooper

Lonesome For You Now

James Cook

Dont Say I Didnt Warn You.

 

 

Sturgill Simpson

Long White L‌ine

Brother Townsend

All the King's Ashes

Lainey Wilson

Watermelon Moonshine

Blitzen Trapper

Working on the Highway

Kevin Welch & Deborah Pierce

Why Baby Why

Dr. John

Ramblin’ Man

Larkin Poe

Summertime Sunset

 

Inscrivez-vous aux newsletters de la RTBF

Info, sport, émissions, cinéma...Découvrez l'offre complète des newsletters de nos thématiques et restez informés de nos contenus
Je m'inscris

Articles recommandés pour vous