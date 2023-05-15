Passer au contenu
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 14 mai 2023

ROUTE 66

Par Jean-Yves Louis
Interprète Titre
   
   
Darryl Worley Rainmaker
Jacob Price Zazz & The Loose Ends Good For One Thing
Marcus King Blues Worse Than I Ever Had
Malcolm Holcombe Bring To Fly
Parker James Nothing Ever Will
   
   
James McMurtry What's the Matter
Whiskey Myers For the Kids
Malcolm Holcombe Conscience Of Man
Dustin Lynch (feat. MacKenzie Porter) Thinking 'Bout You
George Strait Give It All We Got Tonight
 Bailey Bigger South Dakota
Water Valley High Scared And Stupid
   
   
Angela Easterling Little Boy Blues
Andrew Farriss Andrew Farriss - Run Baby Run
Abe Mac Band Square One
Malcolm Holcombe Fill Those Shoes
Craig Morgan Ev'rything's A Thing
Craig Morgan Something To Write Home About
Steph Cash Band Bloodlines
   
   
Caleb Elliott Isolation
James Combs feat The Well Pennies High Pine Steeples
Malcolm Holcombe Bits And Pieces
Buddy Miller That's How I Got To Memphis
Caroline Herring Long Black Veil
49 Winchester Russell County Line
Silver Lining Go Out Nowhere

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

