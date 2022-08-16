RTBFPasser au contenu
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 14 août 2022

ROUTE 66

Chaque dimanche dès 17h sur Classic 21.

il y a 17 minutesTemps de lecture1 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète Titre
   
   
Eddie Montgomery My Son (Old Henry Theme)
Fred Wickham Caravan Fatbird
Pete Mancini Dont Ask If You Dont Want To Know
Whiskey Myers  For the Kids
Lilly Hiatt The Last Tear
   
Corb Lund Highway 87
Darling West The Chain
Whiskey Myers Heavy on Me
Waylon Jennings Can't You See
The Marshall Tucker Band Can't You See
Lane Smith Clear Your Mind
The Builders and the Butchers West Virginia
   
   
Riley Moore Sitting on a Boat
Alex Williams No Reservations
Whiskey Myers The Wolf
Dixie Chicks Hello Mr. Heartache
Dixie Chicks That's What They Said About The Buffalo
Midland Sunrise Tells The Story
   
   
Ben Allen Curry Car Guy
The Wilder Blue Picket Fences
Whiskey Myers Mission to Mars
Connie Smith Coming Around
Marty Stuart I Run to You (feat. Connie Smith)
Tracy Lawrence Time Marches On feat. TimMc Graw
Abbie Gardner Down the Mountain
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra Go Home (The Party's Over)

