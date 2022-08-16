|Interprète
|Titre
|Eddie Montgomery
|My Son (Old Henry Theme)
|Fred Wickham Caravan
|Fatbird
|Pete Mancini
|Dont Ask If You Dont Want To Know
|Whiskey Myers
|For the Kids
|Lilly Hiatt
|The Last Tear
|Corb Lund
|Highway 87
|Darling West
|The Chain
|Whiskey Myers
|Heavy on Me
|Waylon Jennings
|Can't You See
|The Marshall Tucker Band
|Can't You See
|Lane Smith
|Clear Your Mind
|The Builders and the Butchers
|West Virginia
|Riley Moore
|Sitting on a Boat
|Alex Williams
|No Reservations
|Whiskey Myers
|The Wolf
|Dixie Chicks
|Hello Mr. Heartache
|Dixie Chicks
|That's What They Said About The Buffalo
|Midland
|Sunrise Tells The Story
|Ben Allen Curry
|Car Guy
|The Wilder Blue
|Picket Fences
|Whiskey Myers
|Mission to Mars
|Connie Smith
|Coming Around
|Marty Stuart
|I Run to You (feat. Connie Smith)
|Tracy Lawrence
|Time Marches On feat. TimMc Graw
|Abbie Gardner
|Down the Mountain
|Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
|Go Home (The Party's Over)
Route 66
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 14 août 2022
ROUTE 66
Chaque dimanche dès 17h sur Classic 21.
