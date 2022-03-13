Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 13 mars 2022

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Kelsey Waldon
|
High in Heels
|
Vince Gill
|
Tell Me Fool
|
Kendi Jean
|
Busy Bee
|
Pete Mancini
|
Dont Ask If You Dont Want To Know
|
Eddie Montgomery
|
Higher
|
|
|
John Mellencamp
|
Paper in Fire
|
Jayhawks
|
Tiny Arrows
|
Pete Mancini
|
Patchwork
|
Debra D' Lane
|
Dig
|
Billy Yates
|
These Old Walls
|
George Jones
|
Lovin' You, Lovin' Me Featuring Tammy Wynette
|
Janet Batch
|
Radio
|
|
|
Will Hoge
|
Alvarado
|
Jackson + Sellers
|
The Wild One
|
Pete Mancini
|
Flyover States
|
Neko Case & Her Boyfriends
|
The Virginian
|
Neko Case & Her Boyfriends
|
Bowling Green
|
Slade Adams and the Black Tees
|
Pour Some Whiskey On My Grave
|
|
|
Kelly Pardekooper
|
Someday Someone
|
Dietrich Strause
|
Love Will Rule The World
|
Paul Cauthen
|
High Heels
|
Floodwood
|
Roll On
|
Kristy Cox
|
Right Where You Left It
|
William Beckmann
|
Midnight Moon
|
Cameron James Smith
|
This Heart Belongs In Texas
|
Murphy
|
The Painted Man