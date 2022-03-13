RTBFPasser au contenu

Route 66

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 13 mars 2022

ROUTE 66

Chaque dimanche dès 17h sur Classic 21.

hier à 16:001 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis
Route 66RubriquesClassic 21

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Kelsey Waldon

High in Heels

Vince Gill

Tell Me Fool

Kendi Jean

Busy Bee

Pete Mancini

Dont Ask If You Dont Want To Know

Eddie Montgomery

Higher

 

 

John Mellencamp

Paper in Fire

Jayhawks

Tiny Arrows

Pete Mancini

Patchwork

Debra D' Lane

Dig

Billy Yates

These Old Walls

George Jones

Lovin' You, Lovin' Me Featuring Tammy Wynette

Janet Batch

Radio

 

 

Will Hoge

Alvarado

Jackson + Sellers

The Wild One

Pete Mancini

Flyover States

Neko Case & Her Boyfriends

The Virginian

Neko Case & Her Boyfriends

Bowling Green

Slade Adams and the Black Tees

Pour Some Whiskey On My Grave

 

 

Kelly Pardekooper

Someday Someone

Dietrich Strause

Love Will Rule The World

Paul Cauthen

High Heels

Floodwood

Roll On

Kristy Cox

Right Where You Left It

William Beckmann

Midnight Moon

Cameron James Smith

This Heart Belongs In Texas

Murphy

The Painted Man

 

 

