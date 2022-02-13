Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 13 février 2022

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Eddie Montgomery
|
Ain't No Closing Me Down
|
Beau Jennings & The Tigers
|
Sunflower
|
Ali Sperry
|
Cool Under Pressure
|
Dave Sutherland
|
Ghosts
|
Houndmouth
|
Make It to Midnight
|
|
|
Buffalo Nichols
|
Back on Top
|
Jackson + Sellers
|
The Wild One
|
Dave Sutherland
|
Money Can Do
|
Kate Watson
|
Highway
|
Waylon Jennings
|
Rose In Paradise
|
Waylon Jennings
|
I Ain't Living Long Like This
|
North Mississippi Allstars
|
Outside (featuring Lamar Williams Jr.)
|
|
|
Tom McElvain
|
Wood Wire And Whiskey
|
Bob Weir
|
Only A River
|
Dave Sutherland
|
Meadow Daisies
|
Tish Hinojosa
|
Lock And Chain
|
Tish Hinojosa
|
Shotgun Ridin'
|
Sophie Janna
|
Nightfall
|
|
|
Joshua Hedley
|
Neon Blue
|
Caleb Mills
|
Candles To Burn
|
Dave Sutherland
|
Ever Changing Skyline
|
Robinella & The CC Stringband
|
Dress Me Up, Dress Me Down
|
Robinella & The CC Stringband
|
Honey Honey Bee
|
Clay Walker
|
Catching Up With An Ol' Memory
|
The Ransom Brothers
|
Why Does It Rain