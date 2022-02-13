RTBFPasser au contenu

Route 66

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 13 février 2022

hier à 16:001 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis
Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

ROUTE 66

Chaque dimanche dès 17h sur Classic 21.

Interprète

Titre

Eddie Montgomery

Ain't No Closing Me Down

Beau Jennings & The Tigers

Sunflower

Ali Sperry

Cool Under Pressure

Dave Sutherland

Ghosts

Houndmouth

Make It to Midnight

 

 

Buffalo Nichols

Back on Top

Jackson + Sellers

The Wild One

Dave Sutherland

Money Can Do

Kate Watson

Highway

Waylon Jennings

Rose In Paradise

Waylon Jennings

I Ain't Living Long Like This

North Mississippi Allstars

Outside (featuring Lamar Williams Jr.)

 

 

Tom McElvain

Wood Wire And Whiskey

Bob Weir

Only A River

Dave Sutherland

Meadow Daisies

Tish Hinojosa

Lock And Chain

Tish Hinojosa

Shotgun Ridin'

Sophie Janna

Nightfall

 

 

Joshua Hedley

Neon Blue

Caleb Mills

Candles To Burn

Dave Sutherland

Ever Changing Skyline

Robinella & The CC Stringband

Dress Me Up, Dress Me Down

Robinella & The CC Stringband

Honey Honey Bee

Clay Walker

Catching Up With An Ol' Memory

The Ransom Brothers

Why Does It Rain

 

