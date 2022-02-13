Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 13 février 2022

Interprète Titre

Eddie Montgomery Ain't No Closing Me Down

Beau Jennings & The Tigers Sunflower

Ali Sperry Cool Under Pressure

Dave Sutherland Ghosts

Houndmouth Make It to Midnight

Buffalo Nichols Back on Top

Jackson + Sellers The Wild One

Dave Sutherland Money Can Do

Kate Watson Highway

Waylon Jennings Rose In Paradise

Waylon Jennings I Ain't Living Long Like This

North Mississippi Allstars Outside (featuring Lamar Williams Jr.)

Tom McElvain Wood Wire And Whiskey

Bob Weir Only A River

Dave Sutherland Meadow Daisies

Tish Hinojosa Lock And Chain

Tish Hinojosa Shotgun Ridin'

Sophie Janna Nightfall

Joshua Hedley Neon Blue

Caleb Mills Candles To Burn

Dave Sutherland Ever Changing Skyline

Robinella & The CC Stringband Dress Me Up, Dress Me Down

Robinella & The CC Stringband Honey Honey Bee

Clay Walker Catching Up With An Ol' Memory