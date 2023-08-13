Passer au contenu
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 13 aout 2023

ROUTE 66

Par Jean-Yves Louis via

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h30 sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Sunny Sweeny

The Old Me

The Far West

Wichita

Steve Dawson

Long Time to Get Old

Rosie & The Riveters

Ms. Behave

Track Dogs

Be Your Silver Bullet (feat. Lou Marini)

 

 

The Mastersons

No Time For Love Songs

Pure Prairie League

Two Lane Highway

Rosanne Cash

The Feeling

The Teskey Brothers

Oceans Of Emotions

Ronnie Dunn

It Never Rains in Southern California

Sonny Morgan

Lonely Star State

Justin Hunter

Panhandle Highway

 

 

Anders Osborne

Echoes Of My Sins

Watermelon Slim & The Workers

Blue Freightliner

Son Volt

Float Away

Jaime Wyatt

World Worth Keeping

Jim Bachmann

Let's Get the Band Back Together

Jonathan Wilson

Korean Tea

Karen & the Sorrows

It Ain't Me

 

 

Far From Saints

The Ride

Lilly Hiatt

The Last Tear

Marty Brown

Velvet Chains

Roland Justice

Avatar

SUSTO

Rooster

Bellamy Brothers

You Can Get Crazy With Me

Brennen Leigh

I'm Still Looking for You

 

 

Lainey Wilson

Hillbilly Hippie

Kelly Pardekooper

Forever Broken Hearted

Michelle Malone

Buck Knife Man

Hootie & The Blowfish

Show Me Your Heart

Daisy Jones & The Six

Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)

Karen Jonas

Throw Me to the Wolves

