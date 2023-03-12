Passer au contenu
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 12 mars 2023

ROUTE 66

Temps de lecture1 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Wesley Hanna

Creek Dont Rise

Callahan Divide

Dead Money

Grant-Lee Phillips

Find My Way

Dallas Moore

House of Cards

 

 

Marcus King

Dark Cloud

Alexis Wilkins

Grit

Dallas Moore

No God in Juarez

George Jones

Near You (with Tammy Wynette)

Luke Combs

Beer Never Broke My Heart

Rodney Crowell

Everything At Once

Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell

Invitation to the Blues

 

 

Robert Jon & the Wreck

Radio

Tracy Lawrence

Saving Savannah

Lynn Miles

Johnny Without June

Dallas Moore

Hezekiahs Heart

Van Zant

These Colors Don't Run

Van Zant

We Can't Do It Alone

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Saturday Night Special

 

 

Karen Jonas

The Breakdown

Aaron Lewis

The Bottom

Dallas Moore

Halo Too Tight

Dana Fucks

Ring of Fire

Jimmie Allen

Miss You

Pauline Rese

Cowboy Way

 

