Route 66

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 12 juin 2022

hier à 15:001 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

49 Winchester

All I Need

Karen Morand & The Bosco Boys

Ghost Hotel

Luke Winslow-King

Slow Sunday June

Bob Mauldin

Texas In A Chevy

Aaron Raitiere

Single Wide Dreamer

 

 

Sam Outlaw

Daydreaming

Bailey Bigger

The Levee

Bob Mauldin

Lonesome Suits Me Fine

Junior Brown

I'm All Fired Up

Chris Young

Neon

Michelle Malone

Buck Knife Man

Old Crow Medicine Show

Paint This Town

 

 

North Mississippi Allstars

My Hometown

Dori Freeman

If I Could Make You My Own

Bob Mauldin

The Cuthand Kid

Reckless Kelly

Wicked Twisted Road

Reckless Kelly

Broken Heart

Ian Noe

Pine Grove (Madhouse)

 

 

Joe Nichols feat. Blake Shelton

I Got Friends That Do

Sarah Lee Guthrie & Johnny Irion

Hurry Up and Wait

James McMurtry

What's the Matter

The Pine Hearts

Oceans and Limousines

The Pine Hearts

Burn That Bridge

Wade Lynch

Never Let It Show

Jacob Bryant

Amen

