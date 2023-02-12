Passer au contenu
Route 66

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 12 février 2023

ROUTE 66

hier à 16:00Temps de lecture1 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Hank Williams Jr.

Call Me Thunderhead

Lainey Wilson

Hold My Halo

Jelly Roll

Need A Favor

Trick Pony

Rain

Carl Wayne Meekins

Stoked

 

 

Alex Williams

Can't Get Enough of You

Margo Price

Change Of Heart

Trick Pony

On a Night Like This

Charley Pride

Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone

Toby Keith

Should've Been A Cowboy

Brother Townsend

Sand Castles

Town Mountain

Comeback Kid

 

 

Eric Clapton with Mark Knopfler & Don White

Train To Nowhere

Blackie & The Rodeo Kings

Playing By Heart (Feat. Buddy Miller)

Dave Alvin

Johnny Ace Is Dead

Trick Pony

More Like Me

Clint Black

Live & Learn

Clint Black

Killin' Time

Morgan Wade

Wilder Days

 

 

John Hiatt

I Love That Girl

Tornado Sky

Red Cloud Road

Trick Pony

Every Other Memory

Katey Sagal & The Forest Rangers

Son Of A Preacherman

David Lindley & Jackson Browne

Mercury Blues

Ingrid Andress

Feel Like This

Chuck Wimer

One More Day

