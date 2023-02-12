Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 12 février 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Hank Williams Jr.
|
Call Me Thunderhead
|
Lainey Wilson
|
Hold My Halo
|
Jelly Roll
|
Need A Favor
|
Trick Pony
|
Rain
|
Carl Wayne Meekins
|
Stoked
|
|
|
Alex Williams
|
Can't Get Enough of You
|
Margo Price
|
Change Of Heart
|
Trick Pony
|
On a Night Like This
|
Charley Pride
|
Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone
|
Toby Keith
|
Should've Been A Cowboy
|
Brother Townsend
|
Sand Castles
|
Town Mountain
|
Comeback Kid
|
|
|
Eric Clapton with Mark Knopfler & Don White
|
Train To Nowhere
|
Blackie & The Rodeo Kings
|
Playing By Heart (Feat. Buddy Miller)
|
Dave Alvin
|
Johnny Ace Is Dead
|
Trick Pony
|
More Like Me
|
Clint Black
|
Live & Learn
|
Clint Black
|
Killin' Time
|
Morgan Wade
|
Wilder Days
|
|
|
John Hiatt
|
I Love That Girl
|
Tornado Sky
|
Red Cloud Road
|
Trick Pony
|
Every Other Memory
|
Katey Sagal & The Forest Rangers
|
Son Of A Preacherman
|
David Lindley & Jackson Browne
|
Mercury Blues
|
Ingrid Andress
|
Feel Like This
|
Chuck Wimer
|
One More Day