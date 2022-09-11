RTBFPasser au contenu
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 11 septembre 2022

Route 66

hier à 15:00Temps de lecture1 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Beau Jennings & The Tigers

Heavy Light

Billy Currington

Closer Tonight

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Dooley's Farm (feat. Billy Strings)

Bill Filipiak

Love on Each Other

Jarrod Turner

Love Ain't Got No Time To Waste

 

 

Alex Williams

No Reservations

Cristina Vane

How You Doin

Bill Filipiak

Knock Me Down

Kenny Chesney

Shiftwork (feat. George Strait)

Kenny Chesney

Beer With My Friends

Jason Isbell

Traveling Alone

Hardy

Wait in the truck (feat. Lainey Wilson)

 

 

Brothers Osborne

Shoot Me Straight

Blake Shelton

No Body

Bill Filipiak

She Still Wants To Kiss Me

George Jones

I Don't Need Your Rockin' Chair

George Jones

Finally Friday

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

The Bottle Never Lets Me Down

 

 

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

Streamline

The Flying Burrito Brothers

Christine's Tune (Devil In Disguise)

Bill Filipiak

Willow

C.W. McCall

Convoy

The International Submarine Band

Truck Driving Man

Faith Hill

Love Is A Sweet Thing

George Strait

Same Kind Of Crazy

