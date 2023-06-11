Passer au contenu
Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 11 juin 2023

ROUTE 66

Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Beau Weevils

Bad Blood

Wesley Hanna

The Waltz

Brandy Clark

All Over Again

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

Strange Feeling

Lilly Hiatt

Never Play Guitar

Zebb Rogers

Southern On

Josh Langston

Anymore Alone

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

That's On You, That's On Me

Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis

9,999,999 Tears

Martina McBride

My Babe

Jack Tidwell

Back on Track

Wayne Garner

3am In Reno

 

 

Leftover Salmon

Fire And Brimstone

The Gibson Brothers

I Go Driving

Angelica Rockne

The Distance is High

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

All The Money In The World

Tim McGraw

Unbroken

Tim McGraw

Forget About Us

Sonny Morgan

Lonely Star State

Rachel Baiman

Old Songs Never Die

Steve Dawson

Long Time to Get Old

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

Free (Not Afraid To Die)

Wayne Perkins

Many Rivers to Cross

Shenandoah

Can't Buy Me Love

Sisters Wade Revival

Cant Find My Way Home

Ollee Owens

Don't Let The Devil Ride

 

