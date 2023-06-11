Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 11 juin 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Beau Weevils
|
Bad Blood
|
Wesley Hanna
|
The Waltz
|
Brandy Clark
|
All Over Again
|
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
|
Strange Feeling
|
Lilly Hiatt
|
Never Play Guitar
|
Zebb Rogers
|
Southern On
|
Josh Langston
|
Anymore Alone
|
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
|
That's On You, That's On Me
|
Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis
|
9,999,999 Tears
|
Martina McBride
|
My Babe
|
Jack Tidwell
|
Back on Track
|
Wayne Garner
|
3am In Reno
|
|
|
Leftover Salmon
|
Fire And Brimstone
|
The Gibson Brothers
|
I Go Driving
|
Angelica Rockne
|
The Distance is High
|
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
|
All The Money In The World
|
Tim McGraw
|
Unbroken
|
Tim McGraw
|
Forget About Us
|
Sonny Morgan
|
Lonely Star State
|
Rachel Baiman
|
Old Songs Never Die
|
Steve Dawson
|
Long Time to Get Old
|
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
|
Free (Not Afraid To Die)
|
Wayne Perkins
|
Many Rivers to Cross
|
Shenandoah
|
Can't Buy Me Love
|
Sisters Wade Revival
|
Cant Find My Way Home
|
Ollee Owens
|
Don't Let The Devil Ride