Route 66

Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 11 décembre 2022

ROUTE 66

hier à 16:00Temps de lecture1 min
Par Jean-Yves Louis

Le dimanche de 17h à 19h sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

American Aquarium

All I Needed

Luke Winslow-King

No More Crying Today

Angela Strehli

SRV

Brother Townsend

New Orleans

 

 

Shelby Lynne

Woebegone

Billy Bob Thornton

Angelina

Brother Townsend

Shadows & Lightning

Willie Nelson

On The Sunny Side Of The Street

Willie Nelson

Blues Skies

Widespread Panic

Ribs and Whiskey

Shane Profitt

How It Oughta Be

 

 

Jason Scott & The High Heat

If We Make it Til The Mornin

Sarah Lee Langford and Will Stewart

Bad Luck & Love

Brother Townsend

Satisfied

The Warren Brothers

King Of Nothing

The Warren Brothers

Do-Ya

Martin Stephenson and John Perry

Running Water

 

 

Brandi Carlile

Harder to Forgive

Tom Rush

Black Magic Gun

Brother Townsend

All the King's Ashes

Marty Stuart

Even Santa Claus Gets The Blues

Rhonda Vincent

Christmas Time at Home

Molly Tuttle

Clue

Mariel Buckley

Shooting at the Moon

