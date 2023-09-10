Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 10 septembre 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Keith Urban
|
Raise The Barn
|
Rusty Steel
|
Crush
|
The Doobie Brothers
|
Nobody (with Charlie Worsham)
|
Lucinda Williams
|
Let's Get the Band Back Together
|
The South Austin Moonlighters
|
Make a Livin'
|
|
|
Miles Miller
|
Highway Shoes
|
Sturgill Simpson
|
Long White Line
|
Lucinda Williams
|
Stolen Moments
|
Pistol Annies
|
Don't Talk About Him, Tina
|
Brooks & Dunn
|
Brand New Man (with Luke Combs)
|
Natalie Maines
|
Come Cryin' To Me
|
Court Yard Hounds
|
A Guy Like You
|
|
|
Karla Bonoff
|
Tell Me Why
|
Wynonna And The Big Noise
|
You Are So Beautiful
|
Whiskeytown
|
A Song For You
|
Lucinda Williams
|
New York Comeback
|
Garth Brooks
|
Shameless
|
Garth Brooks
|
Rodeo
|
|
|
American Flyer
|
The Woman In Your Heart
|
Bob Seger
|
Night Moves
|
Lucinda Williams
|
This Is Not My Town
|
Lorrie Morgan
|
Best Woman Wins (Duet with Dolly Parton)
|
Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt & Emmylou Harris
|
Those Memories Of You
|
Reed Foley
|
Beer Needs Drinkin
|
Rod Picott
|
Next Man in Line