Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 10 septembre 2023

Par Jean-Yves Louis via

Le dimanche de 19h à 21h sur Classic 21, la radio Rock'n'Pop !

Interprète

Titre

Keith Urban

Raise The Barn

Rusty Steel

Crush

The Doobie Brothers

Nobody (with Charlie Worsham)

Lucinda Williams

Let's Get the Band Back Together

The South Austin Moonlighters

Make a Livin'

 

 

Miles Miller

Highway Shoes

Sturgill Simpson

Long White L‌ine

Lucinda Williams

Stolen Moments

Pistol Annies

Don't Talk About Him, Tina

Brooks & Dunn

Brand New Man (with Luke Combs)

Natalie Maines

Come Cryin' To Me

Court Yard Hounds

A Guy Like You

 

 

Karla Bonoff

Tell Me Why

Wynonna And The Big Noise

You Are So Beautiful

Whiskeytown

A Song For You

Lucinda Williams

New York Comeback

Garth Brooks

Shameless

Garth Brooks

Rodeo

 

 

American Flyer

The Woman In Your Heart

Bob Seger

Night Moves

Lucinda Williams

This Is Not My Town

Lorrie Morgan

Best Woman Wins (Duet with Dolly Parton)

Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt & Emmylou Harris

Those Memories Of You

Reed Foley

Beer Needs Drinkin

Rod Picott

Next Man in Line

 

