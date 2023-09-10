Route 66, la playlist du dimanche 10 septembre 2023

Interprète Titre

Keith Urban Raise The Barn

Rusty Steel Crush

The Doobie Brothers Nobody (with Charlie Worsham)

Lucinda Williams Let's Get the Band Back Together

The South Austin Moonlighters Make a Livin'

Miles Miller Highway Shoes

Sturgill Simpson Long White L‌ine

Lucinda Williams Stolen Moments

Pistol Annies Don't Talk About Him, Tina

Brooks & Dunn Brand New Man (with Luke Combs)

Natalie Maines Come Cryin' To Me

Court Yard Hounds A Guy Like You

Karla Bonoff Tell Me Why

Wynonna And The Big Noise You Are So Beautiful

Whiskeytown A Song For You

Lucinda Williams New York Comeback

Garth Brooks Shameless

Garth Brooks Rodeo

American Flyer The Woman In Your Heart

Bob Seger Night Moves

Lucinda Williams This Is Not My Town

Lorrie Morgan Best Woman Wins (Duet with Dolly Parton)

Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt & Emmylou Harris Those Memories Of You

Reed Foley Beer Needs Drinkin