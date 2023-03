Roger Waters : les premières images de la tournée européenne

La setlist :

Set 1 :

Comfortably Numb

The Happiest Days of Our Lives

Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2

Another Brick in the Wall, Part 3

The Powers That Be

The Bravery of Being Out of Range

The Bar

Have A Cigar

Wish You Were Here

Shine On You Crazy Diamond

Sheep

Set 2 :



In the Flesh

Run Like Hell

Déjà Vu

Is This the Life We Really Want ?

Money

Us and Them

Any Colour You Like

Brain Damage

Eclipse

Two Suns in the Sunset

The Bar (Reprise)

Outside the Wall