Rock Werchter complète son affiche

L’organisation présente aujourd’hui son affiche définitive pour la prochaine édition du festival Rock Werchter.

34 noms viennent s’ajouter à la déjà très belle liste d’artistes qui se produiront là du 29 juin au 2 juillet.

Les nouveaux noms pour le jeudi 29 juin : Zwangere Guy, King Princess, Raye, Weyes Blood, Ashnikko, Holly Humberstone, The Snuts, The Reytons, Lil Lotus, Body Type et The Mary Wallopers. Ensuite, Kasabian, Black Box Revelation, Bear’s Den, Viagra Boys, SONS, CMAT et Hideous sont attendus le vendredi 30 juin. Le programme du samedi 1er juillet est lui aussi complet : XINK, blackwave., Vintage Trouble, Sofi Tukker, Danielle Ponder, The Murder Capital, Just Mustard, STONE, Dead Poet Society et Mayorga seront de la partie. L’affiche du dimanche 2 juillet est elle aussi bouclée : Dermot Kennedy, Inhaler, The Teskey Brothers, Portland, Billy Nomates et Destroy Boys ont également confirmé leur présence. Petit changement dans la programmation pour terminer : MEROL est attendu non plus le jeudi, mais le dimanche. ​ ​

Tous les noms pour Rock Werchter 2023 par ordre alphabétique : The 1975, Amenra, Arctic Monkeys, Ashnikko, Aurora, Baby Queen, Bear’s Den, Billy Nomates, Black Box Revelation, The Black Keys, blackwave., Body Type, Ethan Bortnick, Anna Calvi, Cavetown, Christine and the Queens, City And Colour, CMAT, Jacob Collier, Compact Disk Dummies, Dead Poet Society, Dermot Kennedy, Destroy Boys, Dope Lemon, The Driver Era, Editors, Sam Fender, Fever Ray, Fred again.., Gabriels, Liam Gallagher, GAYLE, Adekunle Gold, The Haunted Youth, Hideous, Hot Milk, Ben Howard, The HU, Holly Humberstone, Inhaler, Interpol, The Interrupters, J.I.D, Just Mustard, Kelsy Karter & The Heroines, Kasabian, King Princess, Dean Lewis, Lil Lotus, Lil Nas X, Lovejoy, The Lumineers, Machine Gun Kelly, The Mary Wallopers, Mayorga, MEROL, Pip Millett, The Murder Capital, Muse, Nova Twins, The Opposites, Oscar and The Wolf, Paolo Nutini, Picture This, Danielle Ponder, Iggy Pop, Portland, PUP, Puscifer, Queens of the Stone Age, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Raye, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Reytons, Röyksopp, Xavier Rudd, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Sigur Rós, slowthai, The Snuts, Sofi Tukker, SONS, Spoon, Squid, STONE, Stormzy, Stromae, Tamino, The Teskey Brothers, The Murder Capital, Touché Amoré, Viagra Boys, Vintage Trouble, Wardruna, Warhaus, Mimi Webb, Weyes Blood, XINK et Zwangere Guy. L’horaire des concerts sera bientôt mis en ligne. ​ ​