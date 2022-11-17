Passer au contenu
Robert Plant revisite un classique de Led Zeppelin en version rhythm & blues avec Imelda May

Imelda May et Robert Plant

© David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

il y a 1 heureTemps de lecture1 min
Par Classic 21

Pour célébrer les 30 ans de l’émission Later… with Jools Holland, Robert Plant a proposé une version unique de "Rock And Roll" de Led Zeppelin en compagnie de la chanteuse irlandaise Imelda May.

L’événement était enregistré au début du mois d’octobre à l’Apollo d’Hammersmith avec, en plus de Robert Plant, Poppy Ajudha, Richard Hawley, Celeste, First Aid Kit, Seasick Steve, Michael Kiwanuka, Gogol Bordello, Martin and Eliza Carthy, Benjamin Clementine et The Joy à l'affiche.

Robert Plant y a interprété trois titres : "I Feel So Bad" de Chuck Willis, "Lonely Avenue" de Ray Charles, et cette version de "Rock and Roll" de Led Zeppelin avec Imelda May :

Le 2 novembre, Robert Plant était à l’affiche du Wexford Spiegeltent Festival en Irlande. Et pendant le concert, l’artiste a repris "Season of the Witch", un titre écrit en 1966 par Donovan et que l’ex-frontman de Led Zeppelin reprend assez souvent. Mais cette fois-ci, il a été rejoint par celui qu’il l’a écrit sur scène !

Robert Plant reprend "Season Of The Witch" avec son auteur, Donovan

Dolly Parton veut reformer Led Zeppelin pour son prochain album rock

