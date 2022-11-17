Robert Plant revisite un classique de Led Zeppelin en version rhythm & blues avec Imelda May

Pour célébrer les 30 ans de l’émission Later… with Jools Holland, Robert Plant a proposé une version unique de "Rock And Roll" de Led Zeppelin en compagnie de la chanteuse irlandaise Imelda May.

L’événement était enregistré au début du mois d’octobre à l’Apollo d’Hammersmith avec, en plus de Robert Plant, Poppy Ajudha, Richard Hawley, Celeste, First Aid Kit, Seasick Steve, Michael Kiwanuka, Gogol Bordello, Martin and Eliza Carthy, Benjamin Clementine et The Joy à l'affiche.

Robert Plant y a interprété trois titres : "I Feel So Bad" de Chuck Willis, "Lonely Avenue" de Ray Charles, et cette version de "Rock and Roll" de Led Zeppelin avec Imelda May :