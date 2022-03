Police : réédition d’un documentaire de 1982

DVD & Blu-ray

1. "Next to You"

2. "Walking on the Moon"

3. "Born in the 50’s"

4. "So Lonely"

5. "Man in a Suitcase"

6. "Can’t Stand Losing You"

7. "Bring on the Night"

8. "Canary in a Coalmine"

9. "Voices Inside My Head"

10. "When the World Is Running Down, You Make the Best of What’s Still Around"

11. "Shadows in the Rain"

12. "Don’t Stand So Close to Me"

13. "Truth Hits Everybody"

14. "Roxanne"

Bonus Features :

Complete live performances of :

"Walking on the Moon" (Live from Kyoto)

"Next to You" (Live from Kyoto)

"Message in a Bottle" (Live from Hong Kong)

"Born in the 50’s" (Live from Hong Kong)

LP

Side A :

1. "Walking on the Moon" (Live from Kyoto)

2. "Deathwish" (Live from Kyoto)

3. "So Lonely" (Live from Kyoto)

4. "Can’t Stand Losing You" (Live from Kyoto)

Side B :

1. "Truth Hits Everybody" (Live from Kyoto)

2. "Roxanne" (Live from Hammersmith)

3. "Born in the 50’s" (Live from Hong Kong)

4. "Message in a Bottle" (Live from Hong Kong)

5. "Bring on the Night" (Live from Hong Kong)