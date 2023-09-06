Passer au contenu
Nirvana annonce une réédition spéciale pour le 30e anniversaire de "In Utero"

Nirvana en 1993

© Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Par Classic 21 via

Une réédition spéciale pour le 30e anniversaire de In Utero de Nirvana a été annoncée.

Le dernier album studio du groupe est sorti le 23 septembre 1993 et contient les hits "All Apologies", qui a été repris lors du MTV Unplugged la même année, et "Heart Shaped Box".

Le 27 octobre, cet album historique sera réédité dans plusieurs formats, notamment dans un coffret super deluxe de huit LP en édition limitée, un coffret super deluxe de cinq CD, une édition LP + 10 pouces, une édition deluxe de deux CD et une édition digitale super deluxe. Retrouvez toutes les infos ici.

Les trois éditions super deluxe comprennent un total de 72 titres, dont 53 inédits.

On retrouvera également deux concerts complets, dont "Live In Los Angeles" (1993) et le dernier live du groupe à Seattle, "Live In Seattle" (1994), ainsi que six titres bonus live de Rome, Springfield et New York.

Le producteur et ingénieur de Seattle Jack Endino – qui a dirigé le premier album du groupe, Bleach, en 1988 – a reconstitué les pistes live à partir de bandes sonores stéréo pour cette réédition.

En outre, les 12 chansons originales d’In Utero, ainsi que cinq titres bonus et faces B, ont été remasterisés à partir des bandes stéréo analogiques originales par Bob Weston chez Chicago Mastering Services.

Les coffrets physiques de l’édition super deluxe comprennent également un panneau acrylique amovible sur la couverture avec l’emblématique Angel de l’album, un livre à couverture rigide de 48 pages avec des photos inédites, un fanzine de 20 pages, une lithographie de l’affiche de la tournée de Los Angeles réalisée par l’artiste de hot rod Coop, trois flyers de concerts, deux billets pour Los Angeles et Seattle, quatre pass backstage en tissu et d’autres goodies.

Cette sortie fait suite à une réédition spéciale de leur album phare Nevermind, sorti en 2021.

Tracklist

Eight-LP Super Deluxe

LP 1

SIDE 1

1. ‘Serve The Servants’
2. ‘Scentless Apprentice’
3. ‘Heart-Shaped Box’
4. ‘Rape Me’
5. ‘Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle’
6. ‘Dumb’

SIDE 2

1. ‘Very Ape’
2. ‘Milk It’
3. ‘Pennyroyal Tea’
4. ‘Radio Friendly Unit Shifter’
5. ‘tourette’s’
6. ‘All Apologies’

LP 2 :

Bonus tracks and B-sides

SIDE 1

1. ‘Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip’
2. ‘Marigold’
3. ‘Sappy’
4. ‘Moist Vagina’
5. ‘I Hate Myself And Want To Die’

SIDE 2

1. ‘Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)’*
2. ‘Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)’*
3. ‘Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)’*
4. ‘Very Ape (Live in Rome)’*
5. ‘Milk It (Live in Springfield)’*
6. ‘tourette’s (Live in New York)’*

LP 3-5

Live In Los Angeles, Great Western Forum – December 30, 1993

SIDE 1

1. ‘Radio Friendly Unit Shifter’*
2. ‘Drain You’*
3. ‘Breed’*
4. ‘Serve The Servants’*

SIDE 2

1. ‘Come As You Are’*
2. ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’*
3. ‘Sliver’*
4. ‘Dumb’*

SIDE 3

1. ‘In Bloom’*
2. ‘About A Girl’*
3. ‘Lithium’*
4. ‘Pennyroyal Tea’*

SIDE 4

1. ‘School’*
2. ‘Polly’*
3. ‘Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle’*
4. ‘Rape Me’*
5. ‘Territorial Pissings’*

SIDE 5

1. ‘Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam’*
2. ‘The Man Who Sold The World’*
3. ‘All Apologies’*
4. ‘On A Plain’*

SIDE 6

1. ‘Heart-Shaped Box’
2. ‘Blew’*
3. ‘Feedback Jam’*

LP 6-8

Live In Seattle, Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994

SIDE 1

1. ‘Radio Friendly Unit Shifter’*
2. ‘Drain You’*
3. ‘Breed’*
4. ‘Serve The Servants’*

SIDE 2

1. ‘Come As You Are’*
2. ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’*
3. ‘Sliver’*
4. ‘Dumb’*

SIDE 3

1. ‘In Bloom’*
2. ‘About A Girl’*
3. ‘Lithium’*
4. ‘Pennyroyal Tea’*

SIDE 4

1. ‘School’*
2. ‘Polly’*
3. ‘Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle’*
4. ‘Milk It’
5. ‘Rape Me’*

SIDE 5

1. ‘Territorial Pissings’*
2. ‘Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam’*
3. ‘The Man Who Sold The World’*
4. ‘All Apologies’*

SIDE 6

1. ‘On A Plain’*
2. ‘Scentless Apprentice’*
3. ‘Heart-Shaped Box’*
4. ‘Blew’*

* Previously unreleased

Five-CD Super Deluxe

CD 1

1. ‘Serve The Servants’
2. ‘Scentless Apprentice’
3. ‘Heart-Shaped Box’
4. ‘Rape Me’
5. ‘Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle’
6. ‘Dumb’
7. ‘Very Ape’
8. ‘Milk It’
9. ‘Pennyroyal Tea’
10. ‘Radio Friendly Unit Shifter’
11. ‘tourette’s’
12. ‘All Apologies’

Bonus tracks and B-sides

13. ‘Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip’
14. ‘Marigold’
15. ‘Sappy’
16. ‘Moist Vagina’
17. ‘I Hate Myself And Want To Die’

Live In Los Angeles, Great Western Forum – December 30, 1993

CD 2

1. ‘Radio Friendly Unit Shifter’*
2. ‘Drain You’*
3. ‘Breed’*
4. ‘Serve The Servants’*
5. ‘Come As You Are’*
6. ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’*
7. ‘Sliver’*
8. ‘Dumb’*
9. ‘In Bloom’*
10. ‘About A Girl’*
11. ‘Lithium’*
12. ‘Pennyroyal Tea’*

CD 3

1. ‘School’*
2. ‘Polly’*
3. ‘Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle’*
4. ‘Rape Me’*
5. ‘Territorial Pissings’*
6. ‘Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam’*
7. ‘The Man Who Sold The World’*
8. ‘All Apologies’*
9. ‘On A Plain’*
10. ‘Heart-Shaped Box’
11. ‘Blew’*
12. ‘Feedback Jam’*

Live In Seattle, Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994

CD 4

1. ‘Radio Friendly Unit Shifter’*
2. ‘Drain You’*
3. ‘Breed’*
4. ‘Serve The Servants’*
5. ‘Come As You Are’*
6. ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’*
7. ‘Sliver’*
8. ‘Dumb’*
9. ‘In Bloom’*
10. ‘About A Girl’*
11. ‘Lithium’*
12. ‘Pennyroyal Tea’*

CD 5

1. ‘School’*
2. ‘Polly’*
3. ‘Frances Farmer Will Haver Her Revenge On Seattle’*
4. ‘Milk It’
5. ‘Rape Me’*
6. ‘Territorial Pissings’*
7. ‘Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam’*
8. ‘The Man Who Sold The World’*
9. ‘All Apologies’*
10. ‘On A Plain’*
11. ‘Scentless Apprentice’*
12. ‘Heart-Shaped Box’*
13. ‘Blew’*

Bonus Live 1993/1994

14. ‘Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)’*
15. ‘Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)’*
16. ‘Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)’*
17. ‘Very Ape (Live in Rome)’*
18. ‘Milk It (Live in Springfield)’*
19. ‘tourette’s (Live in New York)’*

* Previously unreleased

Two-CD Deluxe Edition

CD 1

1. ‘Serve The Servants’
2. ‘Scentless Apprentice’
3. ‘Heart-Shaped Box’
4. ‘Rape Me’
5. ‘Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle’
6. ‘Dumb’
7. ‘Very Ape’
8. ‘Milk It’
9. ‘Pennyroyal Tea’
10. ‘Radio Friendly Unit Shifter’
11. ‘tourette’s’
12. ‘All Apologies’

CD 2

Live 1993/1994

1. ‘Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)’*
2. ‘Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)’*
3. ‘Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)’*
4. ‘Rape Me (Live in Seattle)’*
5. ‘Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle (Live in Seattle)’*
6. ‘Dumb (Live in Los Angeles)’*
7. ‘Very Ape (Live in Rome)’*
8. ‘Milk It (Live in Springfield)’*
9. ‘Pennyroyal Tea (Live in Los Angeles)’*
10. ‘Radio Friendly Unit Shifter (Live in Los Angeles)’*
11. ‘tourette’s (Live in New York)’*
12. ‘All Apologies (Live in Los Angeles)’*
13. ‘Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam (Live in Seattle)’*
14. ‘The Man Who Sold The World (Live in Seattle)’*

* Previously unreleased

 

Limited edition one LP + 10 inch

Side A :

1. ‘Serve The Servants’
2. ‘Scentless Apprentice’
3. ‘Heart-Shaped Box’
4. ‘Rape Me’
5. ‘Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle’
6. ‘Dumb’

Side B :

1. ‘Very Ape’
2. ‘Milk It’
3. ‘Pennyroyal Tea’
4. ‘Radio Friendly Unit Shifter’
5. ‘tourette’s’
6. ‘All Apologies’

Bonus 10 inch – Side A :

1. ‘Gallons Of Rubbing Alchohol Flow Through The Strip’
2. ‘Marigold’

Bonus 10 inch – Side B :

1. ‘Sappy’
2. ‘Moist Vagina’
3. ‘I Hate Myself And Want To Die’

Digital Super Deluxe

Disc 1

1. ‘Serve The Servants’
2. ‘Scentless Apprentice’
3. ‘Heart-Shaped Box’
4. ‘Rape Me’
5. ‘Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle’
6. ‘Dumb’
7. ‘Very Ape’
8. ‘Milk It’
9. ‘Pennyroyal Tea’
10. ‘Radio Friendly Unit Shifter’
11. ‘tourette’s’
12. ‘All Apologies’

Bonus tracks and B-sides

13. ‘Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip’
14. ‘Marigold’
15. ‘Sappy’
16. ‘Moist Vagina’
17. ‘I Hate Myself And Want To Die’

 

Disc 2

Live in Los Angeles, Great Western Forum – December 30, 1993

1. ‘Radio Friendly Unit Shifter’*
2. ‘Drain You’*
3. ‘Breed’*
4. ‘Serve The Servants’*
5. ‘Come As You Are’*
6. ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’*
7. ‘Sliver’*
8. ‘Dumb’*
9. ‘In Bloom’*
10. ‘About A Girl’*
11. ‘Lithium’*
12. ‘Pennyroyal Tea’*
13. ‘Schoo’l*
14. ‘Polly’*
15. ‘Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle’*
16. ‘Rape Me’*
17. ‘Territorial Pissings’*
18. ‘Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam’*
19. ‘The Man Who Sold The World’*
20. ‘All Apologies’*
21. ‘On A Plain’*
22. ‘Heart-Shaped Box’
23. ‘Blew’*
24. Feedback Jam’*

 

Disc 3

Live In Seattle, Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994

1. ‘Radio Friendly Unit Shifter’*
2. ‘Drain You’*
3. ‘Breed’*
4. ‘Serve The Servants’*
5. ‘Come As You Are’*
6. ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’*
7. ‘Sliver’*
8. ‘Dumb’*
9. ‘In Bloom’*
10. ‘About A Girl’*
11. ‘Lithium’*
12. ‘Pennyroyal Tea’*
13. ‘School’*
14. ‘Polly’*
15. ‘Frances Farmer Will Haver Her Revenge On Seattle’*
16. ‘Milk It’
17. ‘Rape Me’*
18. ‘Territorial Pissings’*
19. ‘Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam’*
20. ‘The Man Who Sold The World’*
21. ‘All Apologies’*
22. ‘On A Plain’*
23. ‘Scentless Apprentice’*
24. ‘Heart-Shaped Box’*
25. ‘Blew’*

Bonus Live 1993/1994

26. ‘Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)’*
27. ‘Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)’*
28. ‘Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)’*
29. ‘Very Ape (Live in Rome)’*
30. ‘Milk It (Live in Springfield)’*
31. ‘tourette’s (Live in New York)’*

* Previously unreleased

