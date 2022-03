Neil Young trois nouveaux bootlegs prévus

Tracklist :

OBS 3: Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

(Los Angeles: February 1, 1971)

On the Way Home

Tell Me Why

Old Man

Journey Through the Past

Cowgirl in the Sand

Heart of Gold

A Man Needs a Maid

Sugar Mountain

Don’t Let It Bring You Down

Love in Mind

The Needle and the Damage Done

Ohio

See the Sky About to Rain

I Am a Child

Dance Dance Dance

OBS 4: Royce Hall

(Los Angeles: January 30, 1971)

On the Way Home

Tell Me Why

Old Man

Journey Through the Past

Cowgirl in the Sand

Heart of Gold

A Man Needs a Maid

See the Sky About to Rain

Sugar Mountain

Don’t Let It Bring You Down

Love in Mind

The Needle and the Damage Done

Ohio

Down by the River

Dance Dance Dance

I Am a Child

OBS 5: Citizen Kane Jr. Blues (Live The Bottom Line)

(NYC: May 16, 1974)

Pushed It Over The End

Long May You Run

Greensleeves

Ambulance Blues

Helpless

Revolution Blues

On the Beach

Roll Another Number (For the Road)

Motion Pictures

Pardon My Heart

Dance Dance Dance