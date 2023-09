Muse annonce la réédition Deluxe de "Absolution" pour son 20e anniversaire

The ‘Muse Absolution XX Anniversary’ tracklist :

CD1 / LP1 & ‘Absolution’ Remastered:

Side A

1. ‘Intro’

2. ‘Apocalypse Please’

3. ‘Time Is Running Out’

4. ‘Sing For Absolution’

Side B

5. ‘Stockholm Syndrome’

6. ‘Falling Away With You’

7. ‘Interlude’

8. ‘Hysteria’

Side C

9. ‘Blackout’

10. ‘Butterflies & Hurricanes’

11. ‘The Small Print’

Side D

12. ‘Fury’

13. ‘Endlessly’

14. ‘Thoughts Of A Dying Atheist’

15. ‘Ruled By Secrecy’



CD2 / LP3: Bonus tracks:

Side A

1. ‘Apocalypse Please’ (vocals and keyboard only)

2. ‘Time Is Running Out’ (recorded live at The Wiltern Theater, 2004)

3. ‘Sing For Absolution’ (recorded live at The Antic Arena, Vienna, 2004)

4. ‘Falling Away With You’ (demo, 2002)

5. ‘Hysteria’ (demo, 2002)

6. ‘Hysteria’ (recorded live at Earl’s Court, 2004)

Side B

7. ‘Blackout’ (recorded live at The Antic Arena, Vienna, 2004)

8. ‘Butterflies & Hurricanes’ (vocal, keyboard and strings only)

9. ‘Endlessly’ (recorded live at The Columbiahalle, Berlin, 2003)

10. ‘Thoughts Of A Dying Atheist’ (recorded live at The Wiltern Theater, 2004)

11. ‘Ruled By Secrecy’ (vocals and keyboard only)