Les playlists de Musiq3 Jazz : "'Round Midnight"

La web radio thématique "Musiq3 Jazz" vous propose ses playlists issues de sa programmation.
"'Round Midnight"
Variations autour du classique de Thelonious Monk "‘Round Midnight".
1. THELONIOUS MONK : ‘Round Midnight (1947)
2. JULIE LONDON : ‘Round Midnight (1960)
3. KEITH JARRETT/CHARLIE HADEN : ‘Round Midnight (2007)
4. JOE PASS : ‘Round Midnight (1973)
5. MARLENA SHAW : ‘Round Midnight (1997)
6. MILES DAVIS : ‘Round Midnigh (1956)
7. NATHALIE LORIERS : ‘Round Midnigh (2020)
8. CHICK COREA/BOBBY McFERRIN : ‘Round Midnigh (1990)
9. THOM ROTELLA : ‘Round Midnight (2019)
10. VALENTIN MOYA : ‘Round Midnight (2017)
11. DAVID LINX/TIGRAN HAMASYAN : ‘Round Midnight (2021)
12. BILL EVANS : ‘Round Midnight (1963)
13. SUN RA/HATTY RANDOLPH : ‘Round Midnight (1958)
14. LAURENT DE WILDE : ‘Round Midnight (2017)
15. SAMARA JOY : ‘Round Midnight (2022)
16. LARRY CORYELL : ‘Round Midnight (1987)