L'actu du Jazz

Les playlists de Musiq3 Jazz "'Round Midnight"

Les playlists de Musiq3 Jazz : "'Round Midnight"

il y a 48 minutesTemps de lecture1 min
Par Arnaud Quittelier

La web radio thématique "Musiq3 Jazz" vous propose ses playlists issues de sa programmation.

"'Round Midnight"

Variations autour du classique de Thelonious Monk "‘Round Midnight".

1. THELONIOUS MONK : ‘Round Midnight (1947)

2. JULIE LONDON : ‘Round Midnight (1960)

3. KEITH JARRETT/CHARLIE HADEN : ‘Round Midnight (2007)

4. JOE PASS : ‘Round Midnight (1973)

5. MARLENA SHAW : ‘Round Midnight (1997)

6. MILES DAVIS : ‘Round Midnigh (1956)

7. NATHALIE LORIERS : ‘Round Midnigh (2020)

8. CHICK COREA/BOBBY McFERRIN : ‘Round Midnigh (1990)

9. THOM ROTELLA : ‘Round Midnight (2019)

10. VALENTIN MOYA : ‘Round Midnight (2017)

11. DAVID LINX/TIGRAN HAMASYAN : ‘Round Midnight (2021)

12. BILL EVANS : ‘Round Midnight (1963)      

13. SUN RA/HATTY RANDOLPH : ‘Round Midnight (1958)

14. LAURENT DE WILDE : ‘Round Midnight (2017)

15. SAMARA JOY : ‘Round Midnight (2022)

16. LARRY CORYELL : ‘Round Midnight (1987)

Les playlists de Musiq3 Jazz

