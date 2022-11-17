Les playlists de Musiq3 Jazz "Piano"

La web radio thématique "Musiq3 Jazz" vous propose ses playlists issues de sa programmation.

"Piano"

Une touche de jazz en noir et blanc accoudé aux pianos des meilleur(e)s pianistes.

1. Erroll Garner : Misty (1954)

2. Keith Jarrett : One Day I’ll Fly Away (2007)

3. Joe Sample : Invitation (1983)

4. McCoy Tyner : Satin Doll (1964)

5. Diederik Wissels Trio : Epitaphe (Pour La Belgique) (1990)

6. Igor Gehenot/Amauray Faye : Bibo No Aozora (2022)

7. Emmet Cohen : Lil’ Darlin’ (2022)

8. Oscar Peterson : Night And Day (1959)

9. Eric Legnini Trio : Daahoud (2015)

10. Dorothy Donegan : I Get A Kick Out Of You (1959)

11. Chick Corea : My One And Only Love (1968)

12. Eliane Elias : My Foolish Heart (2007)

13. Bill Evans : Spartacus Love Theme (1963)

14. Michel Herr : Your Eyes (1989)

15. Michel Petrucciani : Brazilian Suite N.2 (1989)

16. The Three Sounds : I Could Write A Book (1958)

17. Nina Simone : African Mailman (1959)

18. The Dave Brubeck Quartet : What Is This Thing Called Love (1965)

19. Olivier Collette : Boléro (2020)

20. Red Garland : Stompin’ At The Savoy (1956)

21. Ahmad Jamal : This Terrible Planet (1965)

22. Joey Alexander : Fragile (2020)

23. Lyle Mays : Bill Evans (1992)

24. Ryuichi Sakamoto : Minamata Piano Theme (2021)

25. Brad Mehldau Trio : Alfie (2005)

26. Anne Wolf Trio : The Dolphin (2010)