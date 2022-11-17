Passer au contenu
RTBF
Rechercher

L'actu du Jazz

Les playlists de Musiq3 Jazz "Piano"

Les playlists de Musiq3 Jazz "Piano"

Pour voir ce contenu, connectez-vous gratuitement

il y a 38 minutes - mise à jour il y a 38 minutesTemps de lecture1 min
Par Arnaud Quittelier

La web radio thématique "Musiq3 Jazz" vous propose ses playlists issues de sa programmation.

"Piano"

Une touche de jazz en noir et blanc accoudé aux pianos des meilleur(e)s pianistes.

 

1. Erroll Garner : Misty (1954)

2. Keith Jarrett : One Day I’ll Fly Away (2007)

3. Joe Sample : Invitation (1983)

4. McCoy Tyner : Satin Doll (1964)

5. Diederik Wissels Trio : Epitaphe (Pour La Belgique) (1990)

6. Igor Gehenot/Amauray Faye : Bibo No Aozora (2022)

7. Emmet Cohen : Lil’ Darlin’ (2022)

8. Oscar Peterson : Night And Day (1959)

9. Eric Legnini Trio : Daahoud (2015)

10. Dorothy Donegan : I Get A Kick Out Of You (1959)

11. Chick Corea : My One And Only Love (1968)

12. Eliane Elias : My Foolish Heart (2007)

13. Bill Evans : Spartacus Love Theme (1963)

14. Michel Herr : Your Eyes (1989)

15. Michel Petrucciani : Brazilian Suite N.2 (1989)

16. The Three Sounds : I Could Write A Book (1958)

17. Nina Simone : African Mailman (1959)

18. The Dave Brubeck Quartet : What Is This Thing Called Love (1965)

19. Olivier Collette : Boléro (2020)

20. Red Garland : Stompin’ At The Savoy (1956)

21. Ahmad Jamal : This Terrible Planet (1965)

22. Joey Alexander : Fragile (2020)

23. Lyle Mays : Bill Evans (1992)

24. Ryuichi Sakamoto : Minamata Piano Theme (2021)

25. Brad Mehldau Trio : Alfie (2005)

26. Anne Wolf Trio : The Dolphin (2010)

Les playlists de Musiq3 Jazz "Piano"

Pour voir ce contenu, connectez-vous gratuitement

Les playlists de Musiq3 Jazz
Ecoutez Musiq3 Jazz

Articles recommandés pour vous