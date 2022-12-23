Passer au contenu
Les playlists de Musiq3 Jazz "Christmas 2"

Les playlists de Musiq3 Jazz : "Christmas 2"

il y a 22 minutes - mise à jour il y a 20 minutes
Par Arnaud Quittelier

La web radio thématique "Musiq3 Jazz" vous propose ses playlists issues de sa programmation

"Christmas 2"

Au pied du sapin, les grands classiques de noël en mode jazz 

1. Dean Martin : Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer (1971)
2. Eartha Kitt : Santa Baby (1954)
3. Michael Bublé : It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas (2011)
4. Tammy Burdett : Christmas Day Is Almost Here (2011)
5. Jeff Goldblum : The Christmas Waltz (2022)
6. George Duke/Stanley Clarke : O Tannenbaum (1995)
7. Ella Fitzgerald : The Secret Of Christmas (1960)
8. Michael Franks : Let It Snow (1995)
9. Kat Edmonson : The Christmas Blues (2021)
10. Louis Armstrong : Zat You Santa Claus (1958)
11. Rachael & Vilray : Just Me This Year (2022)
12. Carmen McCrae/Sammy Davis, Jr. : Baby It’s Cold Outside (1957)
13. Benny Goodman : Jingle Bells (1935)
14. Angela Galuppo : The Christmas Waltz (2020)
15. Steve Perry : Silver Bells (2021)
16. Steps Ahead : Angels We Have Heard On High (1995)
17. Woody Herman : Let It Snow (1946)
18. Stacey Kent : Christmas Time Is Here (2021)
19. Jeff Hamilton Trio : The Little Drummer Boy (2021)
20. Jamie Cullum : Christmas Never Gets Old (2020)
21. Leslie Odom, Jr. : It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas (2020)
22. The Family Sinatra : I Wouldn’t Trade Christmas (1968)
23. Freddy Cole : Jingles, The Christmas Cat (2020)
24. Les Brown/Doris Day : The Christmas Song (1946)
25. The Manhattan Transfer : A Christmas Love Song (1992)
26. Harry Connick, Jr. : Silver Bells (2003)
27. Ramsey Lewis Trio : Here Comes Santa Claus (1961)
28. Sophie Milman : This Time Of The Year (2006)
29. Herb Geller : Sleigh Ride (1955)
30. Doug Munro And La Pompe Attack : Winter Wonderland (2022)
31. Diana Krall : Santa Claus Is Coming To Town (2005)
32. Ryuichi Sakamoto/Brussels Philharmonic : Merry Christmas Mr. Laurence (2016)
33. José James : Let It Snow (2021)
34. Macy Gray : Santa Baby (2003)
35. Kurt Elling/Chris Walden : Agnus Dei (1999)
36. Nat King Cole/John Legend : The Christmas Song (2021)
37. Nils Landgren/Johan Norberg : Comin’ Home For Christmas (2021)
38. Rebecca Kilgore : The Bell That Couldn’t Jingle (2019)
39. Norah Jones : White Christmas (2021)
40. Lou Rawls : We Wish You A Merry Christmas (1993)

Les playlists de Musiq3 Jazz : "Christmas 2"

