Les playlists de Musiq3 Jazz "Christmas"

il y a 19 minutes - mise à jour il y a 19 minutesTemps de lecture1 min
Par Arnaud Quittelier

La web radio thématique "Musiq3 Jazz" vous propose ses playlists issues de sa programmation

"Christmas"

Au pied du sapin, les grands classiques de noël en mode jazz 

1. Bing Crosby : Winter Wonderland (1977)           
2. Bill Evans : Santa Claus Is Coming To Town (1963)            
3. Charles Brown : Merry Christmas Baby (1947)          
4. Ray Charles/Betty Carter : Baby It’s Cold Outside (1960)        
5. Ibrahim Maalouf : All I Want For Christmas Is You (2021)        
6. Take 6 : Silent Night (1991)                        
7. Harry Connick, Jr. : Blue Christmas (2003)             
8. Louis Armstrong : Christmas In New Orleans (1955)        
9. Richie Cole : Let It Snow (2021)               
10. Cassandra Wilson : The Little Drummer Boy (1995)        
11. Chilly Gonzales : O Tannenbaum (2020)               
12. Dan Chmielinski/Martina Dasilva : Last Christmas (2020)    
13. Frank Sinatra : Jingle Bells (1957)                
14. Gregory Porter : The Christmas Song (2017)            
15. Ella Fitzgerald : Let It Snow (1960)                   
16. Kat Edmonson : O Christmas Tree (2021)                
17. Nat King Cole : Mrs. Santa Claus (1953)               
18. Matt Herskowitz : White Christmas (2020)        
19. Norah Jones : Christmas Time Is Here (2021)           
20. Pharoah Sanders : Christmas Song (1987)            
21. Amber Weekes : The Christmas Waltz (2020)        
22. Brett Elderedge : It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year (2021)                            
23. Count Basie : Basie Jingle Bells (1962)                 
24. Dean Martin : I’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm (1960)   
25. Jeff Hamilton Trio : Santa Baby (2021)               
26. Judy Garland : Merry Christmas (1949)                
27. Stacey Kent : Sleigh Ride (2020)                
28. Jimmy Smith : The Christmas Song( 1964)

Les playlists de Musiq3 Jazz

