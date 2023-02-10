Passer au contenu
Les playlists de Musiq3 Jazz "Blues"

il y a 1 heureTemps de lecture1 min
Par Arnaud Quittelier

La web radio thématique "Musiq3 Jazz" vous propose ses playlists issues de sa programmation.

"Blues"

Quelques idées noires transformées en notes bleues

1. Aretha Franklin : Today I Sing The Blues (1969)
2. Ahmad Jamal : Ahmad’s Blues (1952)
3. Teddy Edwards : Tempo De Blues (1960)
4. Ray Charles : Let The Good Times Roll (1973)
5. Bobby Jaspar : Flute Bass Blues (1957)
6. Sarah Vaughan : Moanin’ (1972)
7. Serge Gainsbourg : Intoxicated Man (1962)
8. Quincy Jones : The Oom Is Blues (1956)
9. John Coltrane/Milt Jackson : The Late Late Blues (1959)
10. John Lee Hooker/Santana : Chill Out (1993)
11. Jimmy Smith : On The Sunny Side Of The Street (1960)
12. Ivan Paduart/Patrick Deltenre : Ravioli’s Blues (2017)
13. Al Jarreau : I’m Beginning To See The Light (2004)
14. Ben Sidran : Subterranean Homesick Blues (2009)
15. Ben Webster : Midnight Blue (1964)
16. Billie Holiday : Lady Sings The Blues (1956)
17. Chet Baker : I’m Old Fashioned (1958)
18. Coleman Hawkins : Blues For Ron (1959)
19. Philip Catherine : Tiger Groove (2002)
20. Blossom Dearie : Blossom’s Blues (1990)
21. Charles Mingus : Mood Indigo (1959)
22. Gino Vannelli : Fling Of Mine (1973)
23. James Brown : Home At Least (1968)
24. Miles Davis : All Blues (1959)
25. Stanley Turrentine : Blowin’ In The Wind (1968)
26. The Horace Silver Quintet : Senor Blues (1956)
27. Julien Tassin : Fairy Tale & Lady Blues (1956)
28. Joni Mitchell : You Dream Flat Tires (2002)
29. Lester Young/Harry Sweet Edison : St. Tropez (1957)
30. Ella Fitzgerald : Stormy Weather (1961)

Les playlists de Musiq3 Jazz "Blues"

Les playlists de Musiq3 Jazz

