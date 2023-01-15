Les playlists de Musiq3 Jazz : "Beatles"

La web radio thématique "Musiq3 Jazz" vous propose ses playlists issues de sa programmation.
"Beatles"
Quatre garçons dans le vent en versions jazz
1. Oscar Peterson : Yesterday (1969)
2. Denise King : And I Love Her (2017)
3. Ray Charles/Count Basie Orchestra : The Long And Winding Road (2006)
4. Larry Coryell : She’s Leaving Me Home (2003)
5. Thom Rotella : Come Together (2019)
6. Sergio Mendes : The Fool On The Hill (1968)
7. Milos Karadaglic/Gregory Porter : Let It Be (2016)
8. Monty Alexander : Here Comes The Sun (1972)
9. Frank Sinatra : Yesterday (1969)
10. Lonnie Smith : Eleanor Rigby (1969)
11. Michael Bublé : Can’t Buy Me Love (2005)
12. Bettye LaVette : Blackbird (2020)
13. Herbie Hancock : Norwegian Wood (1996)
14. Pat Metheny : And I Love Her (2011)
15. Dave Bennett : In My Life (2017)
16. Alex Hamburger : Across The Universe (2011)
17. Yoshiko Kishino : Imagine (1995)
18. Marcus Miller : Come Together (1995)
19. George Benson : The Long And Winding Road (1995)
20. Lee Morgan : Yesterday (1966)
21. Ramsey Lewis : Michelle (1981)
22. Stacey Kent : Blackbird (2021)
23. Lee Ritenour : A Day In The Life (1995)
24. Jacques Stotzem : Come Together (2008)
25. Sarah Vaughan : Fool On The Hill (1981)
26. Cyrus Chestnut : Yesterday (2022)
27. Laïka Fatien : Eleanor Rigby (2004)