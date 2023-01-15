Passer au contenu
Rechercher

L'actu du Jazz

Les playlists de Musiq3 Jazz : "Beatles"

il y a 1 heure - mise à jour il y a 1 heureTemps de lecture1 min
Par Arnaud Quittelier

La web radio thématique "Musiq3 Jazz" vous propose ses playlists issues de sa programmation.

"Beatles"

Quatre garçons dans le vent en versions jazz

1. Oscar Peterson : Yesterday (1969)
2. Denise King : And I Love Her (2017)
3. Ray Charles/Count Basie Orchestra : The Long And Winding Road (2006)
4. Larry Coryell : She’s Leaving Me Home (2003)
5. Thom Rotella : Come Together (2019)
6. Sergio Mendes : The Fool On The Hill (1968)
7. Milos Karadaglic/Gregory Porter : Let It Be (2016)
8. Monty Alexander : Here Comes The Sun (1972)
9. Frank Sinatra : Yesterday (1969)
10. Lonnie Smith : Eleanor Rigby (1969)
11. Michael Bublé : Can’t Buy Me Love (2005)
12. Bettye LaVette : Blackbird (2020)
13. Herbie Hancock : Norwegian Wood (1996)
14. Pat Metheny : And I Love Her (2011)
15. Dave Bennett : In My Life (2017)
16. Alex Hamburger : Across The Universe (2011)
17. Yoshiko Kishino : Imagine (1995)
18. Marcus Miller : Come Together (1995)
19. George Benson : The Long And Winding Road (1995)
20. Lee Morgan : Yesterday (1966)
21. Ramsey Lewis : Michelle (1981)
22. Stacey Kent : Blackbird (2021)
23. Lee Ritenour : A Day In The Life (1995)
24. Jacques Stotzem : Come Together (2008)
25. Sarah Vaughan : Fool On The Hill (1981)
26. Cyrus Chestnut : Yesterday (2022)
27. Laïka Fatien : Eleanor Rigby (2004)

Ecoutez Musiq3 Jazz
Les playlists de Musiq3 Jazz

Inscrivez-vous aux newsletters de la RTBF

Info, sport, émissions, cinéma...Découvrez l'offre complète des newsletters de nos thématiques et restez informés de nos contenus
Je m'inscris

Articles recommandés pour vous