Les playlists de Musiq3 Jazz : "Beatles"

La web radio thématique "Musiq3 Jazz" vous propose ses playlists issues de sa programmation.

"Beatles"

Quatre garçons dans le vent en versions jazz

1. Oscar Peterson : Yesterday (1969)

2. Denise King : And I Love Her (2017)

3. Ray Charles/Count Basie Orchestra : The Long And Winding Road (2006)

4. Larry Coryell : She’s Leaving Me Home (2003)

5. Thom Rotella : Come Together (2019)

6. Sergio Mendes : The Fool On The Hill (1968)

7. Milos Karadaglic/Gregory Porter : Let It Be (2016)

8. Monty Alexander : Here Comes The Sun (1972)

9. Frank Sinatra : Yesterday (1969)

10. Lonnie Smith : Eleanor Rigby (1969)

11. Michael Bublé : Can’t Buy Me Love (2005)

12. Bettye LaVette : Blackbird (2020)

13. Herbie Hancock : Norwegian Wood (1996)

14. Pat Metheny : And I Love Her (2011)

15. Dave Bennett : In My Life (2017)

16. Alex Hamburger : Across The Universe (2011)

17. Yoshiko Kishino : Imagine (1995)

18. Marcus Miller : Come Together (1995)

19. George Benson : The Long And Winding Road (1995)

20. Lee Morgan : Yesterday (1966)

21. Ramsey Lewis : Michelle (1981)

22. Stacey Kent : Blackbird (2021)

23. Lee Ritenour : A Day In The Life (1995)

24. Jacques Stotzem : Come Together (2008)

25. Sarah Vaughan : Fool On The Hill (1981)

26. Cyrus Chestnut : Yesterday (2022)

27. Laïka Fatien : Eleanor Rigby (2004)