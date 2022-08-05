Le Rock Progressif : la playlist

Voici la playlist d'accompagnent de l'émission Planet Rock consacrée au Rock Progressif:
- Genesis - The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway
- Moody Blues - The Night (Nights in White Satin)
- Beatles - You Never Give Me Your Money
- King Crimson - 21st Century Schizoid Man
- Genesis – Can-Utility and the Coastliners
- Yes – Roundabout
- Caravan – Winter Wine
- Caravan - Nine Feet Underground
- Jethro Tull - Aqualung
- Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Tarkus
- Rush - Tom Sawyer
- Camel - Lady Fantasy
- Gong - You Can't Kill Me
- Marillion - Childhood's End?
- Dream Theater - Metropolis, Pt. 1: The Miracle and the Sleeper
- Porcupine Tree - Prodigal
- Opeth - The Devil's Orchard