Planet Rock

Le Rock Progressif : la playlist

il y a 32 minutesTemps de lecture1 min
Par Laurent Rieppi

Voici la playlist d'accompagnent de l'émission Planet Rock consacrée au Rock Progressif:

  • Genesis - The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway
  • Moody Blues - The Night (Nights in White Satin)
  • Beatles - You Never Give Me Your Money
  • King Crimson - 21st Century Schizoid Man
  • Genesis – Can-Utility and the Coastliners
  • Yes – Roundabout
  • Caravan – Winter Wine
  • Caravan - Nine Feet Underground
  • Jethro Tull - Aqualung
  • Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Tarkus
  • Rush - Tom Sawyer 
  • Camel - Lady Fantasy
  • Gong - You Can't Kill Me
  • Marillion - Childhood's End?
  • Dream Theater - Metropolis, Pt. 1: The Miracle and the Sleeper 
  • Porcupine Tree - Prodigal
  • Opeth - The Devil's Orchard

 

