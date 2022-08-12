RTBFPasser au contenu
Rechercher

Planet Rock

Le Punk: la playlist

il y a 3 heuresTemps de lecture1 min
Par Laurent Rieppi

En complément à l'émission Planet Rock consacrée au punk-rock voici la playlist de l'émissions ainsi que quelques autres suggestions d'écoutee:

  • Sex Pistols – Anarchy in the UK
  • Sex Pistols - God Save The Queen
  • The Ramones – Beat on the Brat
  • The Ramones – Blitzkrieg Bop
  • The Clash – White Riot
  • The Clash - I'm So Bored With the USA
  • The Damned – New Rose
  • Buzzcocks – What Do I Get
  • Buzzcocks - Orgasm Addict 
  • Generation X – Ready Steady Go
  • The Stranglers – No More Heroes
  • The Stranglers - (Get a) Grip (on Yourself)
  • The Stranglers - Peaches
  • The Jam - The Modern World
  • The Modern Lovers - Roadrunner
  • Magazine - Shot by Both Sides
  • Television - Venus
  • Patti Smith - Gloria 
  • Ultravox - Saturday Night in the City of the Dead
  • Dead Kennedys - Holiday in Cambodia
  • Minor Threat - Straight Edge
  • Bad Religion – Punk Rock Song
  • Green Day – Basket Case
  • Fall Out Boy – Dance Dance

Articles recommandés pour vous