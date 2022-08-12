Le Punk: la playlist

En complément à l'émission Planet Rock consacrée au punk-rock voici la playlist de l'émissions ainsi que quelques autres suggestions d'écoutee:
- Sex Pistols – Anarchy in the UK
- Sex Pistols - God Save The Queen
- The Ramones – Beat on the Brat
- The Ramones – Blitzkrieg Bop
- The Clash – White Riot
- The Clash - I'm So Bored With the USA
- The Damned – New Rose
- Buzzcocks – What Do I Get
- Buzzcocks - Orgasm Addict
- Generation X – Ready Steady Go
- The Stranglers – No More Heroes
- The Stranglers - (Get a) Grip (on Yourself)
- The Stranglers - Peaches
- The Jam - The Modern World
- The Modern Lovers - Roadrunner
- Magazine - Shot by Both Sides
- Television - Venus
- Patti Smith - Gloria
- Ultravox - Saturday Night in the City of the Dead
- Dead Kennedys - Holiday in Cambodia
- Minor Threat - Straight Edge
- Bad Religion – Punk Rock Song
- Green Day – Basket Case
- Fall Out Boy – Dance Dance