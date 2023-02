Le guitariste Nuno Bettencourt avec Rihanna lors de la mi-temps du Super Bowl

Et voici d’autres tweets retranscrits par le Classic Rock Magazine :

"Only on camera for 1 second but nice to see @nunobettencourt on the big stage," – @RichardCrawley.

"I mean… seeing glimpses of Nuno Bettencourt was the best couple of split seconds out of the whole thing" - @smithkc21.

"NUNO !!!! The best part of #SuperBowl wasn’t the outcome or the party, or the refs or the props that hit or the commercials or even #Rhianna at halftime (close, though). But getting to see @nunobettencourt on stage for the biggest spectacle of the year takes the cake !" – Rob Touzet.

"I spy @nunobettencourt at the halftime show, representing Portugal," – @FaithfulRi49

"NUNO BETTENCOURT OF EXTREME FAME !!" – @catbarridge.

"Bruh… @nunobettencourt is the coolest part of this whole deal playing guitar," – Zach Myers

"I know everyone is dying to know… so I figured it out for ya. Rhianna’s guitarist, Nuno Bettencourt, is playing a custom red @washburnguitar signature N4 guitar for #SuperBowlLVII #Rhianna," – Matthew Vinge