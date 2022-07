Le guitariste d’Aerosmith et le chanteur d’Extreme reprennent Aerosmith et Led Zeppelin

01. Let The Music Do The Talking

02. Toys In The Attic (AEROSMITH cover)

03. Walking The Dog (RUFUS THOMAS cover)

04. East Coast, West Coast

05. Fortunate One (Joe Perry song)

06. Stop Messin' Around (FLEETWOOD MAC cover)

07. My Fist Your Face (AEROSMITH cover)

08. Same Old Song And Dance (AEROSMITH cover)

09. Wooden Ships (Joe Perry song)

10. Rockin' Train

11. Chip Away The Stone (Richard Supa cover)

12. Aye, Aye, Aye (Joe Perry song)

13. Boogie Man (AEROSMITH cover)

14. Spanish Sushi (Joe Perry song)

15. Quake (Joe Perry song)

16. Walk This Way (AEROSMITH cover)

17. Whole Lotta Love (LED ZEPPELIN cover)

18. The Train Kept A-Rollin' (Tiny Bradshaw cover)