Planet Rock

Le Glam-Rock: la playlist

il y a 1 heureTemps de lecture1 min
Par Laurent Rieppi
  • David Bowie – Starman
  • David Bowie – Ziggy Stardust
  • Slade – Get Down And Get With It (live)
  • Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel – Sebastian
  • Suzi Quatro – 48 Crash
  • New York Dolls - Personality Crisis
  • Sweet – Ballroom Blitz
  • Motley Crue – Smoke in the Boys Room
  • Twisted Sister - I Wanna Rock
  • Maneskin - Supermodel
  • Roxy Music - Do The Strand
  • Roxy Music - 2HB 
  • Sparks - This Town Ain't Big Enough For The Both of Us
  • Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel - Tumbling Down
  • Lou Reed - Vicious
  • Bryan Ferry - A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall
  • Brian Eno - Baby's On Fire 
  • Tim Curry - Sweet Transvestite 
  • The Sensational Alex Harvey Band - The Faith Healer
  • T.Rex - Get It On
  • T.Rex - 20th Century Boy

 

 

