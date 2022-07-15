RTBFPasser au contenu
Planet Rock

Le Folk-Rock: la playlist

il y a 11 minutesTemps de lecture1 min
Par Laurent Rieppi

Dans le cadre de l'émission Planet Rock consacrée à l'histoire du Folk-Rock, nous vous proposons un playlist idéale pour découvrir le style musical:

  • Pete Seeger – If I Had a Hammer
  • Woody Guthrie - Dusty Old Dust 
  • Joan Baez – We Shall Overcome
  • Bob Dylan – Blowin In The Wind
  • The Animals The House of The Rising Sun
  • The Byrds – Mr Tambourine Man
  • Bob Dylan - Like a Rolling Stone
  • Simon & Garfunkel – The Sound of Silence
  • Paul Simon – Kodachrome
  • Fairport Convention – Fotheringay
  • Fairport Convention - Matty Groves 
  • Pentangle - No Love is Sorrow
  • Nick Drake - Time Has Told Me
  • Neil Young - Old Man
  • Skyclad – The Widdershins Jig
  • Jakob Dylan - Evil is Alive and Well
  • Jonathan Wilson - There's a Light
  • The Lumineers - Ho Hey
  • Mumford & Songs - Little Lion Man 

 

