Le Folk-Rock: la playlist

Dans le cadre de l'émission Planet Rock consacrée à l'histoire du Folk-Rock, nous vous proposons un playlist idéale pour découvrir le style musical:
- Pete Seeger – If I Had a Hammer
- Woody Guthrie - Dusty Old Dust
- Joan Baez – We Shall Overcome
- Bob Dylan – Blowin In The Wind
- The Animals The House of The Rising Sun
- The Byrds – Mr Tambourine Man
- Bob Dylan - Like a Rolling Stone
- Simon & Garfunkel – The Sound of Silence
- Paul Simon – Kodachrome
- Fairport Convention – Fotheringay
- Fairport Convention - Matty Groves
- Pentangle - No Love is Sorrow
- Nick Drake - Time Has Told Me
- Neil Young - Old Man
- Skyclad – The Widdershins Jig
- Jakob Dylan - Evil is Alive and Well
- Jonathan Wilson - There's a Light
- The Lumineers - Ho Hey
- Mumford & Songs - Little Lion Man