Le covid s’invite dans la tournée de Bruce Springsteen

La setlist complète du premier concert :

No Surrender

Ghosts

Prove It All Night

Letter to You

The Promised Land

Out in the Street

Candy’s Room

Kitty’s Back

Brilliant Disguise

Nightshift

Don’t Play That Song (You Lied)

The E Street Shuffle

Johnny 99

Last Man Standing (Live debut)

House of a Thousand Guitars

Backstreets

Because the Night

She’s the One

Wrecking Ball

The Rising

Badlands

Encore

Burnin’Train (Live debut)

Born to Run

Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

Glory Days

Dancing in the Dark

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

I’ll See You in My Dreams (Solo)