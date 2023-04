"Layla" de Derek and The Dominos avec un orchestre complet

Eric Clapton: The Definitive 24 Nights tracklist

24 Nights: Rock



Pretending

Running On Faith

Breaking Point*

I Shot The Sheriff*

White Room

Can’t Find My Way Home* (Feat. Nathan East on lead vocals)

Bad Love

Before You Accuse Me*

Lay Down Sally*

Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door*

Old Love*

No Alibis*

Tearing Us Apart*

Cocaine*

Wonderful Tonight

Layla*

Crossroads*

Sunshine Of Your Love*

24 Nights: Blues

Key To The Highway*

Worried Life Blues

Watch Yourself

Have You Ever Loved A Woman

Everything’s Gonna Be Alright*

Something On Your Mind*

All Your Love (I Miss Loving)*

It’s My Life Baby*

Johnnie’s Boogie*

Black Cat Bone*

Reconsider Baby*

My Time After A While*

Sweet Home Chicago*

Watch Yourself (Reprise)*

24 Nights: Orchestral

Crossroads*

Bell Bottom Blues

Lay Down Sally*

Holy Mother*

I Shot The Sheriff*

Hard Times

Can’t Find My Way Home* (Feat. Nathan East on lead vocals)

Edge Of Darkness

Old Love*

Wonderful Tonight*

White Room*

Concerto For Electric Guitar* (composed by Michael Kamen)

A Remark You Made* (A tribute to Jaco Pastorius)

Layla*

Sunshine Of Your Love*

*Previously Unreleased