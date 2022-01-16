|Coulds Up
|Steigt freudig in die Luft, cantate BWV 36 a (chœur d'entrée)
|J/S. Bach
|The air that I breathe
|Simply Red
|Simply Red
|Air
|Talking Heads
|Talking Heads
|Liebesliederwalzer, Vögelein durchrauscht die Luft
|J. Brahms
|Wanderlied, Laue luft kommt blau geflossen, opus 57 n° 6
|F. Mendelssohn
|In the air tonight
|P. Collins
|P. Collins
|Rumba dans l'air
|A. Souchon
|A. Souchon
|Love is in the air
|John Paul Young
|George Young
|Leonore, O welche Lust, in freier Luft den Atem leicht zu heben (commencer à 0'50'')
|J. E. Gardiner
|L. van Beethoven
|On the air
|P. Gabriel
|P. Gabriel
|Airwaves
|T. Dolby
|T. Dolby
|Spirit of the air
|Pat Metheny
|Pat Metheny
Pasticcio
La programmation du 19 janvier 2022 : Quelques bons bols d'air
