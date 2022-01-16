RTBFPasser au contenu

Pasticcio

La programmation du 19 janvier 2022 : Quelques bons bols d'air

16 janv. 2022 à 09:301 min
Par Christian Rousseau
PasticcioLa PremièreNICOLAS BLANMONT
Coulds Up Air Air
The thin Air Magazine Magazine
     
Steigt freudig in die Luft, cantate BWV 36 a (chœur d'entrée)   J/S. Bach
     
The air that I breathe Simply Red Simply Red
Air Talking Heads Talking Heads
     
Liebesliederwalzer,  Vögelein durchrauscht die Luft   J. Brahms
Wanderlied, Laue luft kommt blau geflossen, opus 57 n° 6   F. Mendelssohn
     
In the air tonight P. Collins P. Collins
     
Rumba dans l'air A. Souchon A. Souchon
Love is in the air John Paul Young George Young
     
Leonore, O welche Lust, in freier Luft den Atem leicht zu heben (commencer à 0'50'') J. E. Gardiner L. van Beethoven
     
On the air P. Gabriel P. Gabriel
Airwaves T. Dolby T. Dolby
     
Spirit of the air Pat Metheny Pat Metheny

