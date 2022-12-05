La playlist du lundi 05 décembre

Quatre ans après le succès de son dernier album “Contre-temps”, et les premières parties remarquées des Zénith français de Christine and the Queens, Flavien Berger fait son retour avec un nouveau morceau issu de son troisième album à paraître en 2023 chez Pan European Recording. “D’ici là” est un zig zag entre les sifflements fatidiques, un jeu de piste pour les oreilles et pour le cœur déguisé en chanson d’amour.
